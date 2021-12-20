Broadway League Elects New Board of Governors

The Broadway League announced its new slate of leaders, announcing the results of its recent elections last week. The organization, which operates as the...

The Broadway League announced its new slate of leaders, announcing the results of its recent elections last week. The organization, which operates as the national trade association for Broadway and its constituent theatres, voted on its leadership at its Annual Meeting on December 13.

In its voting, the organization’s membership selected 13 new members for its Board of Governors, as well as a new Vice Chair of the Road, as well as reelecting its current Secretary/Treasurer. Its Chair, Lauren Reid, has two more years remaining on her term. The new members total approximately 23 percent of the total slate of the Board of Governors, which currently lists 56 members.

Elected as Vice Chair of the Road is Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Vice President for Cultural Affairs for Arizona State University and Executive Director of ASU Gammage. Colleen has served in many leadership roles at the League, including as the inaugural Chair of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee in 2013, and, most recently, as Co-Chair of the Intra-Industry Committee. She has also served on the Board of Governors, Government Relations Committee, Executive Committee, Labor Committee, National High School Musical Theatre Awards Advisory Board, and as co-chair of the Legislative Council. In addition, Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer of The Shubert Organization, was reelected as Secretary/Treasurer. Elliot currently serves as Chair of the League’s Finance Committee and is a member of the Board of Governors and Executive Committee, as well as a trustee of the AFM-Employers’ Pension Fund and the Equity-League Pension and Health Funds for the League. Finally, 13 new members were elected to the Board of Governors: Arvind Ethan David, Tom Gabbard, Temah Higgins, Rich Jaffe, Khady Kamara, Susie Krajsa, Joey Parnes, Julio Peterson, David Richards, Christina Selby, Lia Vollack, Tammie Ward, and Kumiko Yoshii. Each new member will serve a two-year term, eligible to be reelected in 2023.

The full Broadway League Board of Governors are listed at the organization’s website. Other notables on the list include Schubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, Nederlander Producing Company of America President James L. Nederlander and Disney Theatrical Group President & Producer Thomas Schumacher.