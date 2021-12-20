Jingle Ball in Miami Called Off Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Amid rising concerns regarding the transmission rates of COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant, Sunday’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball show in Miami was called...

Amid rising concerns regarding the transmission rates of COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant, Sunday’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball show in Miami was called off. The event at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida was to be the closing event of the Jingle Ball tour, but was cancelled early in the day Sunday.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” organizers said in a release posted to social media. “Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase.”

Even before the cancellation, the event in Florida had already taken some hits related to COVID. Doja Cat announced last week that she would have to pull out of her scheduled slot after testing positive for the virus. Megan Thee Stallion also had pulled out of the show, citing positive COVID cases within her entourage. The event also had AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio scheduled to appear.

Following the cancellation, organizers indicated that those who purchased tickets directly through Ticketmaster should see their purchase price refunded within the next 3-30 days. Those who purchased tickets through secondary ticket marketplaces should contact their point of sale to determine their options for requesting a refund or a credit good towards future purchase.

The cancellation comes amid a fresh wave of events being called off as COVID numbers have surged in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., cancellations and postponements have thus far been on a case-by-case basis rather than directed by authorities, such as LCD Soundsystem calling off the final three shows of their Brooklyn Steel residency and a wave of Broadway shows being cancelled due to positive cases within their respective companies. In Canada, the two most populous provinces have re-instituted capacity restrictions, limiting crowds to 50% at venues in Ontario and Quebec for the time being.