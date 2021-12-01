Chicago and Brian Wilson Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour Dates

Chicago and Brian Wilson – the co-founder and legendary songwriter of the Beach Boys, have announced a run of tour dates in 2022. The...

Chicago and Brian Wilson – the co-founder and legendary songwriter of the Beach Boys, have announced a run of tour dates in 2022. The groups will co-headline 25 shows across the U.S, running through June and July of 2022.

Tickets for the Chicago and Brian Wilson tour will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 3. Pre-sale access begins Wednesday for Chicago fan club members, with Citi cardmembers able to access a separate presale beginning on Wednesday.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off with a date at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on June 7, and runs through a final show at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarksoton, Michigan on July 26. In between, stops include The Forum in Los Angeles, Red Rocks in Colorado, Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Jones Beach in New York, and The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pennsylvania.

Prior to this tour, Chicago is active throughout 2022, including a run at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from February 16-26. Their full tour schedule is available at their website here.

Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Jun 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Fri Jun 10 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Tue Jun 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

Tue Jun 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 25 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jun 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 29 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jul 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Jul 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Thu Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 22 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Jul 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

Tue Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre