Elton John Sets Intimate February Show at Hard Rock Hollywood

Elton John has set a February date for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, for Sunday, February 27. Tickets are on sale for the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with presales having taken place on Monday and Tuesday for followers of the casino venue’s social media and other affinity groups.

Tickets reportedly range in price from $150 to $600, but “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing is in play and will likely surge those numbers far higher at peak demand, given that the venue is among the smallest he has on his schedule for the remaining “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates, which have been on lengthy hiatus due to both COVID and health issues that Elton John has dealt with of late.

Elton John’s tour dates are set to restart in January, beginning his U.S. leg at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on January 19 – a performance that was initially planned for June 2020. Other January stops include two shows each at Toyota Center and American Airlines Center in Houston and Dallas, respectively, Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas and Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

February has planned stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and New York, though it is very possible at least some of those dates will be impacted by COVID capacity restrictions, which have been introduced in the Canadian provinces recently due to the surge of cases currently taking place. His U.S. leg is set to conclude in April, though his full tour includes additional stadium dates in the States.

The full slate of shows planned for North America in 2022 is included below. For the full run of shows on Elton John’s farewell tour, visit his website here.

Elton John Farewell Tour Dates – North America