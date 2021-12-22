LATEST
Elton John Sets Intimate February Show at Hard Rock Hollywood

Elton John has set a February date for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood,  for Sunday, February 27. Tickets are on sale for the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with presales having taken place on Monday and Tuesday for followers of the casino venue’s social media and other affinity groups.

Tickets reportedly range in price from $150 to $600, but “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing is in play and will likely surge those numbers far higher at peak demand, given that the venue is among the smallest he has on his schedule for the remaining “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates, which have been on lengthy hiatus due to both COVID and health issues that Elton John has dealt with of late.

Elton John’s tour dates are set to restart in January, beginning his U.S. leg at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on January 19 – a performance that was initially planned for June 2020. Other January stops include two shows each at Toyota Center and American Airlines Center in Houston and Dallas, respectively, Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas and Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

February has planned stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and New York, though it is very possible at least some of those dates will be impacted by COVID capacity restrictions, which have been introduced in the Canadian provinces recently due to the surge of cases currently taking place. His U.S. leg is set to conclude in April, though his full tour includes additional stadium dates in the States.

The full slate of shows planned for North America in 2022 is included below. For the full run of shows on Elton John’s farewell tour, visit his website here.

Elton John Farewell Tour Dates – North America

Wednesday, January 19, 2022New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
Friday, January 21, 2022Houston, TXToyota Center
Saturday, January 22, 2022Houston, TXToyota Center
Tuesday, January 25, 2022Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Wednesday, January 26, 2022Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Saturday, January 29, 2022N. Little Rock, ARSimmons Bank Arena
Sunday, January 30, 2022Oklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, February 1, 2022Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
Friday, February 4, 2022Chicago, ILUnited Center
Saturday, February 5, 2022Chicago, ILUnited Center
Tuesday, February 8, 2022Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Wednesday, February 9, 2022Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Monday, February 14, 2022Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Tuesday, February 15, 2022Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Friday, February 18, 2022Montreal, QCBell Centre
Saturday, February 19, 2022Montreal, QCBell Centre
Tuesday, February 22, 2022New York City, NYMadison Square Garden
Wednesday, February 23, 2022New York City, NYMadison Square Garden
Friday, February 25, 2022Newark, NJPrudential Center
Sunday, February 27, 2022Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tuesday, March 1, 2022Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Wednesday, March 2, 2022Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Saturday, March 5, 2022Long Island, NYNassau Coliseum
Sunday, March 6, 2022Long Island, NYNassau Coliseum
Saturday, March 19, 2022Fargo, NDFARGODOME
Tuesday, March 22, 2022St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Wednesday, March 23, 2022St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Saturday, March 26, 2022Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
Sunday, March 27, 2022Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, March 30, 2022St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Friday, April 1, 2022Indianapolis, INBankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, April 2, 2022Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Tuesday, April 5, 2022Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Friday, April 8, 2022Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, April 9, 2022Lexington, KYRupp Arena
Tuesday, April 12, 2022Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Wednesday, April 13, 2022Hershey, PAGIANT Center
Saturday, April 16, 2022Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
Tuesday, April 19, 2022Greensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
Wednesday, April 20, 2022Columbia, SCColonial Life Arena
Saturday, April 23, 2022Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, April 24, 2022Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Wednesday, April 27, 2022Orlando, FLAmway Arena
Thursday, April 28, 2022Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
