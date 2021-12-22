Elton John Sets Intimate February Show at Hard Rock Hollywood
Elton John has set a February date for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, for Sunday, February 27. Tickets are on sale for the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with presales having taken place on Monday and Tuesday for followers of the casino venue’s social media and other affinity groups.
Tickets reportedly range in price from $150 to $600, but “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing is in play and will likely surge those numbers far higher at peak demand, given that the venue is among the smallest he has on his schedule for the remaining “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates, which have been on lengthy hiatus due to both COVID and health issues that Elton John has dealt with of late.
Elton John’s tour dates are set to restart in January, beginning his U.S. leg at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on January 19 – a performance that was initially planned for June 2020. Other January stops include two shows each at Toyota Center and American Airlines Center in Houston and Dallas, respectively, Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas and Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
February has planned stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and New York, though it is very possible at least some of those dates will be impacted by COVID capacity restrictions, which have been introduced in the Canadian provinces recently due to the surge of cases currently taking place. His U.S. leg is set to conclude in April, though his full tour includes additional stadium dates in the States.
The full slate of shows planned for North America in 2022 is included below. For the full run of shows on Elton John’s farewell tour, visit his website here.
Elton John Farewell Tour Dates – North America
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Friday, January 21, 2022
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, January 26, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|N. Little Rock, AR
|Simmons Bank Arena
|Sunday, January 30, 2022
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Tuesday, February 1, 2022
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wednesday, February 9, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Monday, February 14, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, February 25, 2022
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Sunday, February 27, 2022
|Hollywood, FL
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Tuesday, March 1, 2022
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Long Island, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|Sunday, March 6, 2022
|Long Island, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Fargo, ND
|FARGODOME
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, March 23, 2022
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, March 26, 2022
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, April 8, 2022
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Tuesday, April 12, 2022
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Wednesday, April 20, 2022
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Saturday, April 23, 2022
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Sunday, April 24, 2022
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Arena
|Thursday, April 28, 2022
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
