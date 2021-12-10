Garth Brooks Adds Orlando to Growing 2022 Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks announced another stop on his Stadium Tour in 2022, adding Orlando to his (slowly developing) list with a performance on Saturday, March...

ANNOUNCING #GARTHinORLANDO! Tickets go ON SALE December 17th at 10am ET https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q. This will be the ONLY Stadium Tour appearance in the state of Florida. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/gmVklCTPP5 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 8, 2021

Tickets for Garth Brooks in Orlando go on sale beginning Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. eastern. The Stadium Tour configuration is for in-the-round seating, which means the entire stadium will be sold, including floor seating around the stage. Brooks typically prices all seats in the venue at the same dollar amount – generally around $100 per seat after fees.

Orlando is the third stop announced for Brooks’ 2022 Stadium Tour plans, joining Fayetteville, Arkansas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana dates announced previously. The pattern for the singer’s tour announcements seems to be set – announce a new show in a new city on in the middle of the week, with the tickets on sale the following Friday. The Arkansas and Louisiana performances followed that same pattern, with LSU on sale today (December 10).

Given that each announcement has indicated that the show is the only one planned for a given state/area thus far, it seems reasonable to assume that the entirety of the Stadium Tour has been plotted for 2022, but “Team Garth” is opting to announce and sell tickets one show at a time rather than drop the full tour in one go.

For Orlando’s performance, the event announcement indicates that it will be the first time he has ever performed at Camping World Stadium, which can hold approximately 65,000 fans at full capacity. It is also reportedly the first time he has performed in the Orlando area in five years.