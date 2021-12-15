Garth Brooks Announces ONE Man Show for Las Vegas Feb. 4-5

Garth Brooks announced a limited engagement performance in Las Vegas for February, bringing the ONE Man Show to Sin City in early 2022. The...

Garth Brooks announced a limited engagement performance in Las Vegas for February, bringing the ONE Man Show to Sin City in early 2022. The performances will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on February 4 and 5, 2022.

Tickets for Garth Brooks ONE Man Show Las Vegas are on sale December 22 at 10 a.m., Pacific. The link will be available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show is set for Las Vegas. TWO NIGHTS ONLY! The concerts will be February 4th & 5th, 8:00 PM at Dolby Live at Park MGM. LIMITED SEATED. Tickets go ON SALE December 22 at 10am PT https://t.co/fmKWljCMKR – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/l6Cz5at6YG — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 14, 2021

The shows will be intimate in nature – Dolby Live at Park MGM holds 5,200 patrons, a far cry from the Stadium Tour venues that Brooks has been announcing thus far in his 2022 plans. Anticipation is that demand will be high, just like in the fall when Brooks performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry house after rising COVID cases caused the singer to put his Stadium Tour on hold until 2022. Brooks performed in Las Vegas just last year, taking the stage at Allegiant Stadium in July. At that show, he urged other artists to “get back into the game” from the stage.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas,” said Brooks, who will be 60 on Feb. 7. “Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing.”

In recent weeks, Brooks has taken to announcing new Stadium Tour dates for 2022, slowly populating his calendar for the upcoming year. Already, Brooks has seen tickets go on sale (and reportedly sell out) for shows at Razorback Stadium in Arkansas and LSU Tiger Stadium in Louisiana, with a March 26 show at Camping World Stadium in Orlando set to go on sale Friday. The two Las Vegas shows have, in total, around 10% of the capacity that LSU Tiger Stadium has by itself.