Haim Announce “One More Haim Tour” For Spring 2022

Haim announced 27 dates of performances in 2022 Monday, plotting the “One More Haim Tour” for the rock trio. The tour will feature the trio of sisters joined by special guests including Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Princess Nokia, Sasami, and Waxahatchee – though different support acts will be performing at different stops along the way.

Tickets for Haim’s “One More Haim Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 10. Presales have already begun as of Tuesday, December 7, with American Express cardmembers able to grab tickets, as well as an artist presale that the band tweeted earlier Tuesday – WIMPIIITIME2022 (saying its label had messed up on the initial distribution).

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Cl1QPO82V6 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021

The run of shows kicks off on April 24 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, and wraps on June 14 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. In between, the group has scheduled stops at The Greek Theatre in Berkley, California, the Hollywood Bowl, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, The Anthem in Washington D.C., Madison Square Garden in New York, The ARmory in Minneapolis, and WAMU Theater in Seattle.

ONE MORE HAIM NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. with very special guests @k_crutchfield Princess Nokia @fayewebsters @sasamiashworth and @buzzytunes. amex presale tuesday at 10am local, fan presale tuesday at noon local. tix on sale friday !! pic.twitter.com/411aFUXVjl — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021

Haim consists of Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, the latter of whom stars in the upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza. The trio released the critically acclaimed Women In Music Pt. III in 2020. After their “One More Haim Tour” dates wrap in June, the trio also has scheduled dates overseas during the summer, as well as two dates opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their summer stadium tour.

Haim Tour Dates – “One More Haim Tour” 2022

April 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

April 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre ~

April 27 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre #

May 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

May 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

May 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

May 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Dally’s Place +

May 9 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

May 13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem +

May 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden $

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

May 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

May 22 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

May 24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

May 25 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

May 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

May 31 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion ^

June 1 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

June 3 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

June 4 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ^

June 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

June 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

June 11 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

June 13 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater ^

June 14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster