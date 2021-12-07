John Mulaney Sets “From Scratch” Tour Dates for 2022

Comic John Mulaney announced tour dates for 2022, bringing his current standup act to venues across North America. The comic and writer announced 33...

Comic John Mulaney announced tour dates for 2022, bringing his current standup act to venues across North America. The comic and writer announced 33 performances, spanning from March through July.

Tickets are on sale for John Mulaney’s From Scratch Tour on Friday, December 10. There is a presale for members of the comic’s fan club that began on Tuesday morning.

Dates for the run of shows kick off at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 11. Currently, the run is scheduled to close July 14at Chicago’s United Center, which is the performer’s home city. In between, there are scheduled shows in cities including Dallas, San Jose, Berkley, Orlando Buffalo, and New York City. Only one city – Hollywood Florida – is scheduled to have more than one performance, but there is a large gap between the New York and Chicago shows, which could presumably mean additional dates will be added if sales are strong.

Mulaney rose to fame as a writer on Saturday Night Live, and has since appeared in sitcoms as well as becoming one of the headlining standup performers in recent years.

John Mulaney From Scratch Tour Dates 2022

March

11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino (early and late shows)

24 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April

01 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre (no VIP available)

22 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center Omaha

23 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

May

03 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum (part of Netflix is a Joke)

12 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

21 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June

09 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center

10 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

11 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OneCenter War Memorial

17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Life at Etess Arena

23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July

14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center