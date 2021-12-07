John Mulaney Sets “From Scratch” Tour Dates for 2022
Comic John Mulaney announced tour dates for 2022, bringing his current standup act to venues across North America. The comic and writer announced 33 performances, spanning from March through July.
Tickets are on sale for John Mulaney’s From Scratch Tour on Friday, December 10. There is a presale for members of the comic’s fan club that began on Tuesday morning.
Dates for the run of shows kick off at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 11. Currently, the run is scheduled to close July 14at Chicago’s United Center, which is the performer’s home city. In between, there are scheduled shows in cities including Dallas, San Jose, Berkley, Orlando Buffalo, and New York City. Only one city – Hollywood Florida – is scheduled to have more than one performance, but there is a large gap between the New York and Chicago shows, which could presumably mean additional dates will be added if sales are strong.
Mulaney rose to fame as a writer on Saturday Night Live, and has since appeared in sitcoms as well as becoming one of the headlining standup performers in recent years.
John Mulaney From Scratch Tour Dates 2022
March
11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino (early and late shows)
24 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center
25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April
01 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre (no VIP available)
22 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center Omaha
23 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley
May
03 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum (part of Netflix is a Joke)
12 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
21 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June
09 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center
10 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
11 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OneCenter War Memorial
17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Life at Etess Arena
23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July
14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
