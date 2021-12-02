Keith Urban Plots North American Dates on World Tour in 2022
Keith Urban will be on the road in 2022, announcing North America dates for his first world tour in five years this week. The Speed of Now World Tour saw the addition of 50 dates on this side of the Atlantic, joining previously announced performances in Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK in 2022.
Tickets are on sale for Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour beginning next week, with presales beginning on Tuesday, December 7. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning Friday, December 10.
“NORTH AMERICA, we’re ready to get this thing out of my back yard and onto a REAL STAGE!!!,” reads the announcement posted alongside a video of the singer at his home Wednesday morning. “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR is coming to you in 2022! We’re bringing the incredible Ingrid Andress along for the ride, and it’s gonna be a blast.”
Dates for the North American leg of Keith Urban’s 2022 plans open with a June 17 performance at Tampa’s Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre and wrap nearly five months later in early November at Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5. Stops in between include two nights at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, two shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, as well as nights at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, Iowa’s state fair, The Forum in Los Angeles, and UBS Arena on Long Island. The tour features a mix of amphitheatre shows and arenas, with at least nine shows planned each month from July through October.
“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”
Prior to the North American leg, Urban’s tour will play through UK and European stops in April and May, followed by three nights at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in late May and a slot at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach. Visit Urban’s website for the full tour dates as well as links to purchase tickets.
Keith Urban The Speed of Now North American Tour Dates – 2022
June 17 – Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 – West Palm Beach @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 9 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 10 – Canandaigua @ CMAC
July 15 – Cleveland @ Blossom Music Center
July 16 – Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center
July 22 – Mansfield @ Xfinity Center
July 23 – Bangor @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 – Gilford @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 – Holmdel @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 – Bristow @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 – Camden @ BB&T Pavilion
August 4 – Jacksonville @ Daily’s Place
August 5 – Jacksonville @ Daily’s Place
August 6 – Orange Beach @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 – Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 – Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 – Virginia Beach @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18 – Rogers @ Walmart AMP
August 19 – St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 – Des Moines @ Iowa State Fair
August 26 – Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27 – Indianapolis @ Ruoff Music Center
August 28 – Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 – Lake Tahoe @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 – Mountain View @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 – Phoenix @ Footprint Center
September 9 – San Diego @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Los Angeles @ The Forum
September 15 – Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 – Denver @ Ball Arena
September 17 – Wichita @ INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 – Grand Rapids @ Van Andel Arena
September 23 – Columbus @ Nationwide Arena
September 24 – Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 – Kansas City @ T-Mobile Center
September 30 – Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center
October 1 – Ft. Worth @ Dickies Arena
October 6 – Lexington @ Rupp Arena
October 7 – Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
October 8 – Atlanta @ State Farm Arena
October 13 – Savannah @ Enmarket Arena
October 14 – Knoxville @ Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 – Charleston @ Charleston Coliseum
October 21 – Uncasville @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 – Long Island @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 – Madison @ Alliant Energy Center
November 4 – Peoria @ Peoria Civic Center
November 5 – St. Paul @ Xcel Center
