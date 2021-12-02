Keith Urban Plots North American Dates on World Tour in 2022

Keith Urban will be on the road in 2022, announcing North America dates for his first world tour in five years this week. The...

Keith Urban will be on the road in 2022, announcing North America dates for his first world tour in five years this week. The Speed of Now World Tour saw the addition of 50 dates on this side of the Atlantic, joining previously announced performances in Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK in 2022.

Tickets are on sale for Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour beginning next week, with presales beginning on Tuesday, December 7. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning Friday, December 10.

“NORTH AMERICA, we’re ready to get this thing out of my back yard and onto a REAL STAGE!!!,” reads the announcement posted alongside a video of the singer at his home Wednesday morning. “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR is coming to you in 2022! We’re bringing the incredible Ingrid Andress along for the ride, and it’s gonna be a blast.”

Dates for the North American leg of Keith Urban’s 2022 plans open with a June 17 performance at Tampa’s Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre and wrap nearly five months later in early November at Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5. Stops in between include two nights at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, two shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, as well as nights at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, Iowa’s state fair, The Forum in Los Angeles, and UBS Arena on Long Island. The tour features a mix of amphitheatre shows and arenas, with at least nine shows planned each month from July through October.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”

Prior to the North American leg, Urban’s tour will play through UK and European stops in April and May, followed by three nights at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in late May and a slot at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach. Visit Urban’s website for the full tour dates as well as links to purchase tickets.

Keith Urban The Speed of Now North American Tour Dates – 2022

June 17 – Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 – West Palm Beach @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 9 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 – Canandaigua @ CMAC

July 15 – Cleveland @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 – Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center

July 22 – Mansfield @ Xfinity Center

July 23 – Bangor @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 – Gilford @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 – Holmdel @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 – Bristow @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 – Camden @ BB&T Pavilion

August 4 – Jacksonville @ Daily’s Place

August 5 – Jacksonville @ Daily’s Place

August 6 – Orange Beach @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 – Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 – Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 – Virginia Beach @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 – Rogers @ Walmart AMP

August 19 – St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 – Des Moines @ Iowa State Fair

August 26 – Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 – Indianapolis @ Ruoff Music Center

August 28 – Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 – Lake Tahoe @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 – Mountain View @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 – Phoenix @ Footprint Center

September 9 – San Diego @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 – Los Angeles @ The Forum

September 15 – Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 – Denver @ Ball Arena

September 17 – Wichita @ INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 – Grand Rapids @ Van Andel Arena

September 23 – Columbus @ Nationwide Arena

September 24 – Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 – Kansas City @ T-Mobile Center

September 30 – Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center

October 1 – Ft. Worth @ Dickies Arena

October 6 – Lexington @ Rupp Arena

October 7 – Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

October 8 – Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

October 13 – Savannah @ Enmarket Arena

October 14 – Knoxville @ Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 – Charleston @ Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Uncasville @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 – Long Island @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 – Madison @ Alliant Energy Center

November 4 – Peoria @ Peoria Civic Center

November 5 – St. Paul @ Xcel Center