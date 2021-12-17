MEGASeats Announced as Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of ECHL

MEGASeats has been named the “Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the ECHL” for the league’s 2021-22 season. The league announced the designation on Thursday,...

As part of the agreements, MEGASeats will offer ticket distribution throughout the ECHL and its 27 franchises operating throughout North America. The deal is expected to bring increased event awareness, as well as real-time sales data for franchises and a trusted purchasing experience for the league’s fans. With the deal, MEGASeats will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 ECHL Annual Awards Gala at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in June.

“MegaSeats is beyond excited to enter into a partnership with ECHL,” said Up Punyagupta, Managing Director of MEGASeats. “As a ticketing platform that charges no fees – which is possible by having very small spend on ads – this partnership will really help us get in front of fans to try out what we humbly think is a superior way to buy tickets” to meet their goals, while growing attendance numbers across the league.”

MEGASeats.com is part of a new wave in ticket resale marketplaces, offering tickets to sporting events, concerts, and performances of all kinds across North America and the globe while charging no service fees or shipping. The all-in pricing model has made the site tremendously popular among consumers, who don’t have to wait until they enter payment details at checkout to find out what they’ll actually pay for tickets they’re buying – the pricing is up-front and clear from the first page.

“Our relationship with MEGASeats allows our fans access to some of the best tickets available for ECHL games with no fees and no shipping cost, while also joining with our partner who recognizes and celebrates the great work our staffs do each season,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

ECHL has grown from its beginnings in 1988-89 to serve as one of the key feeder leagues for the National Hockey League. ECHL franchises serve as affiliates to 27 of the 32 NHL franchises, with more than 700 players having moved on to play in the NHL.