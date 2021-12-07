Post Malone, Tame Impala Among Hangout Festival 2022 Headliners

Hangout Festival will return to Gulf Shores, Alabama in May, announcing its headliners on Monday afternoon. The 3-day event touts a diverse group of...

Hangout Festival will return to Gulf Shores, Alabama in May, announcing its headliners on Monday afternoon. The 3-day event touts a diverse group of performers that it says will “serve as the official kick-off to summer,” in its first event since 2019.

Headliners for Hangout 2022 include Post Malone, Tame Impala, and Halsey, with the rest of the slate continuing the theme of bringing something for everyone who attends to enjoy. Additional headliners and highlights on the 2022 Hangout lineup include R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, iconic Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, beloved dance music stand out ILLENIUM, Houston hip-hop artist and fashion icon Megan Thee Stallion, award-winning country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, Texas-born country-pop artist Maren Morris, Grammy-nominated Los Angeles singer Phoebe Bridgers, soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges, and more.

Friday’s slate will be anchored by Post Malone, with Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, Zedd, Maren Morris and Oliver Tree joining on the first night. Saturday’s fare will be headlined by Halsey, Doja Cat, Illenium, Leon Bridges, and Lil Yachty among the performers, with Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, and Louis the Child headlining the closing day on Sunday. The full breakdown of sets is included in the graphic below.

Tickets for Hangout Festival go on sale December 13, with a presale scheduled for December 10, with fans able to sign up for early bird access at the festival’s website.

Ticket prices start at $339 for a 3-day General Admission pass, with a GA Plus option at $509 that adds priority entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and additional food offerings to the standard option. VIP prices begin at $1,219, with a Super VIP pass going for $1,839. All the options seek to honor the festival’s billing as a “music vacation on the beach,” with beach clubs, roller-rink, volleyball, and pools available for use by those in attendance.