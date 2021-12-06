Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour for 2022

Carlos Santana will be on the road again in 2022, announcing his Blessings and Miracles tour on Monday. The 15-date run will kick off...

Carlos Santana will be on the road again in 2022, announcing his Blessings and Miracles tour on Monday. The 15-date run will kick off in March and run through mid-April.

Tickets for Santana’s Blessings and Miracles Tour are on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10. Prior to that, the guitarist’s fans can register for a fan club presale, which begins on Tuesday.

Shows kick off on March 25 at Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington, and wraps on April 16 at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. In between, stops include Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois.

The full slate of dates is included below.

Santana’s tour announcement came right on the heels of the singer having cancelled all December shows in Las Vegas after an “unscheduled heart procedure”

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

“Last Saturday, I had an incident where my wife had to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest,” he said. “So when we went there we found out we needed to take care of it. I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health, so when I play for you I play the way I’m used to and I give you 150%.”

Performances cancelled were scheduled through December 12, after which the guitarist was scheduled to take a long break through the holiday season and into January. His next scheduled show in Las Vegas is on January 26, which currently still has tickets on sale. From there, he has eight shows planned in January and early February, then another run of eight shows running from May 18-29 after the Blessings and Miracles tour wraps up.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said in a statement. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

Santana Blessings and Miracles Tour 2022

3/25/22 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

3/26/22 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

3/27/22 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

3/30/22 Victoria, BC Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

3/31/22 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre

4/2/22 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre

4/3/22 Spokane, WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

4/4/22 Missoula, MT Adams Center at the University of Montana

4/6/22 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

4/8/22 Welch, MN Treasure Island Casino & Resort

4/9/22 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

4/12/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

4/13/22 Evansville, IN Ford Center

4/15/22 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

4/16/22 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort