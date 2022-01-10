NFL Playoffs Set, Six Wild Card Round Games Await

The NFL playoffs field finally snapped into focus late Sunday, with the Raiders’ locking the matchups in by defeating the Chargers in overtime. The...

The NFL playoffs field finally snapped into focus late Sunday, with the Raiders’ locking the matchups in by defeating the Chargers in overtime. The victory for the Las Vegas franchise meant a playoff berth for the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Chargers were left on the outside looking in.

In the AFC, Tennessee earned the top seed with a win over Houston, edging out fellow 12-5 Kansas City for the conference crown. The Chiefs earned the No. 2 spot and a first round game against the Steelers, with the Bills at No. 3 playing host in the Wild Card Round against division rival New England. The Bengals will also have a home game, taking on the Raiders despite closing their regular season with a loss to the Browns.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers edged out defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Buccaneers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, while the Dallas Cowboys earned the No. 3 seed and will host the 49ers. The Rams will be visited by the No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals in the other Wild Card matchup.

With the matchups set, the ticket sales markets began to take shape, with the game between Dallas and San Francisco the hottest seller in the overnight period, accounting for more than 10 percent of the entire secondary market, according to data from TicketClub.com. Pittsburgh at Kansas City was the next-strongest overnight, with the defending champs home date against Philadelphia coming in at No. 3. Cincinnati’s game against the Raiders was the next hottest-seller in the early-going.

The full Wild Card round schedule is available below, with links to available tickets from Ticket Club. (TicketNews readers can grab a complimentary ticket club membership here). Search other ticket resale marketplaces for NFL playoffs tickets using the links below – Ticketnews may receive a commission if you purchase tickets after clicking a link on our website.

NFL Playoffs Tickets – Ticket Club

NFL Playoffs Tickets – Vivid Seats

NFL Playoffs Tickets – StubHub

NFL Playoffs Tickets – TicketSmarter

NFL Playoffs Tickets – TickPick

2022 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Round

Saturday, January 15

Las Vegas Raiders (5) at Cincinnati Bengals (4), 4:30 p.m. NBC

New England Patriots (6) at Buffalo Bills (3), 8:15 p.m. CBS

Sunday, January 16

Philadelphia Eagles (7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2), 1 p.m. FOX

San Francisco 49ers (6) at Dallas Cowboys (3), 4:30 p.m. CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (7) at Kansas City Chiefs (2), 8:15 p.m. NBC

Monday, January 17

Arizona Cardinals (5) at Los Angeles Rams (4), 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Divisional Round

Times and dates to be determined after first round results are final. Green Bay Packers (1) will host the lowest remaining NFC seed, while Tennessee Titans (1) will host the lowest remaining AFC seed. The other divisional games will be between the highest and second-highest seeds remaining from the Wild Card rounds for each conference.

Saturday, January 22 – 4:35 and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 23 – 3:05 and 6:40 p.m.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30 – 3:05 p.m and 6:40 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, February 13 – 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California – Super Bowl Tickets