Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood to Headline iHeartCountry Festival

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris and many more are heading to Austin, Texas in May for the iHeartCountry Festival. The event is scheduled for May 7 at the new Moody Center in Austin, with Bobby Bones to host.

Tickets for the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival go on sale next week, with tickets available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 4 at noon. There will be a presale open to cardholders of major sponsor Capital One beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. That runs through Thursday, February 3rd.

In addition to the four headliners mentioned, the iHeartCountry Festival has announced that Dustin lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, and Cody Johnson will be on the bill, with other expected to be announced as the event day approaches.

“Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year,” Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first-time.”

Moody Center is currently in the final stages of construction on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, scheduled to open in April. Country legends George Strait and Willie Nelson are scheduled to perform for a grand opening celebration at the venue on April 29 and 30, though four shows are already scheduled before that, with John Mayer (April 20 and 21), Bon Jovi (April 23) and Justin Bieber (April 27) on the calendar. iHeartCountry Festival has been held at Frank Erwin Center – which Moody Center will replace – since 2014.

In 2021, iHeartCountry Festival featured Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, little Big Town, and Carly Pearce, with a surprise appearance from George Strait. The 2022 edition will be streamed live on iHeart Radio Country stations, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.