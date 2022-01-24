Thomas Rhett Plots Bring The Bar To You Tour Launching in June

Thomas Rhett announced his touring plans for 2022 late last week, plotting the Bring The Bar To You Tour across 30 cities. Rhett will...

Thomas Rhett announced his touring plans for 2022 late last week, plotting the Bring The Bar To You Tour across 30 cities. Rhett will be joined by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on the tour, which will run from June to October.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already!”

Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s tour dates are on sale to the general public on January 28, 10 a.m. local time to the venue. Members of Home Team can access tickets via presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Citi card members gaining access to presale tickets at noon Tuesday.

Bring The Bar To you tour kicks off on June 17 with a performance at Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, closes four months later with an October 15 show at Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. In between, stops include The Pavilion at Star Lake (Pittsburgh, PA), Red Rocks (Morrison, CO), Shoreline Amphiteatre (Mountain View, CA), BOK Center (Tulsa, OK), and TaxSlayer Center (Moline, IL).

Bring The Bar To You Tour 2022 Dates

6/17/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23/2022 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24/2022 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/25/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14/2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15/2022 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16/2022 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2022 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22/2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23/2022 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

8/11/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12/2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/18/2022 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25/2022 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2022 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

9/23/2022 – Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

9/24/2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/29/2022 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

9/30/2022 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

10/1/2022 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6/2022 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7/2022 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8/2022 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

10/13/2022 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

10/14/2022 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

10/15/2022 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center