Celene Dion Calls Off Long-Postponed Courage World Tour Dates

Celine Dion fans have learned that they will once again have to wait to see the singer go on, as she has announced the cancellation of all remaining North American dates for her Courage World Tour. The singer called off the repeatedly delayed tour due to persistent muscle spasms, with recovery taking longer than initially expected.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion in a statement to her Instagram account. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

Dion’s touring plans were disrupted first by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and then by medical troubles, which have persisted. In many instances, fans who purchased tickets as far back as 2019 have been waiting out for multiple years, only to see the shows called off entirely now by the Quebec native.

“This makes my blood boil. I got these golden hologram tickets for my mother-in-law for Christmas 2 years ago,” wrote Michael Farley Sr. on Facebook

One fan, Brian Crossman, wrote of a multi-year odyssey related to attempts to bring his wife to see Dion perform in person. Plans to see the singer in Las Vegas were wiped out one year by the unexpected passing of the singer’s husband. Then tickets to see her in Saskatchewan were wiped out by COVID-19 – first postponed, and now finally cancelled.

“So, surprise, surprise, you may have to change your plan again. And again. But keep trying,” he writes in an article that covers both his Dion disappointments and his work in the oil industry. “Don’t ever give up. The times we are currently going through are difficult, and it’s difficult to plan for tomorrow let alone the next quarter.”

While the COVID pandemic is certainly no fault of Dion (or any other performer, the frustration for fans at the constant moving of these dates is clear. Postponed or cancelled shows may be eligible for refunds, but the process is long and drawn out. Travel plans may have been made that can’t be refunded just because the show won’t go on. And there’s the emotional letdown of making big plans (and committing big dollars) to a show, only to see it pulled.

“On a final note, my wife has decided that she will never see Celine Dion live in concert, Crossman continued. “She has also informed me that I am not, I repeat, not to purchase tickets to any of the aforementioned Canadian singer’s shows.”

Celene Dion Cancelled Dates:

March 09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena – CANCELLED

March 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena – CANCELLED

March 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre – CANCELLED

March 17 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre – CANCELLED

March 20-21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place – CANCELLED

March 24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center – CANCELLED

March 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome – CANCELLED

March 28-29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena – CANCELLED

April 01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center – CANCELLED

April 03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena – CANCELLED

April 05 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena – CANCELLED

April 08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena – CANCELLED

April 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center – CANCELLED

April 14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena – CANCELLED

April 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena – CANCELLED

April 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena – CANCELLED