Bad Bunny Adds Six New Stadium Dates to World’s Hottest Tour

After hot sales during last week’s launch of ticket sales for Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour, second dates have been added in six cities. Shows have been added after the first scheduled concert sold out in Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the new dates are on sale this week.

Each new date for Bad Bunny is scheduled exactly one day after the original date on his tour. Thus far, this means back-to-back shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on August 12 and 13, at Yankee Stadium in New York on August 27- and 28, at Minute Maid Park in Houston on September 1 and 2, at Petco Park in San Diego on September 17 and 18, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 23 and 24, and at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 30 and October 1. These new dates are in addition to his previously scheduled spring arena tour spots and his tour dates in Latin America following the North American run of arena shows in the summer and early fall.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4 at 12 p.m. local time. There is an artist presale available beginning Wednesday, February 2, with promoter and venue presales also available this week.

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour 2022 Dates

United States Tour Dates (Newly added dates are in bold)

Date City/State Venue 5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^ 12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^ 13-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium 18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^ 20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field 23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^ 27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> 28-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium 1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ 2-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park 7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^ 9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^ 14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^ 17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ 18-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park 23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ 24-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium 28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^ 30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> 1-Oct Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates