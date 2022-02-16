LATEST
Besame Mucho Festival Announced for Los Angeles in December

Dodger Stadium will host “an iconic multigenerational lineup of latin artists” when the Besame Mucho festival comes to town on December 3, 2022. The festival will feature three stages of performances, with headlining acts including Los Tigres Del Norte, Los Angeles Azules, Califanes, Sin Bandera, OV7 and many more.

Besame Mucho tickets are on sale Friday, February 18. Fans can sign up for early access via presale that begins at 10 a.m. PT that day at the event website. Remaining tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. PT. GA tickets start at $199.99, GA+ tickets start at $259.99 and VIP tickets start at $324.99. Those prices do not include fees, and will increase through several tiers as tickets are sold.

Besame Mucho Festival Full Lineup:

Performing on the Rockero stage will be: Caifanes, Café Tacvba, Juanes, Enanitos Verdes, Hombres G, Julieta Venegas, Zoé, Molotov, El Tri, Mägo de Oz, Panteón Rococó, Fobia, Ximena Sariñana, El Gran Silencio, Inspector, Moenia, Elefante, Kinky, Tijuana No! and Arath Herce.

Performing on the Las Clasicas stage will be: Los Tigres Del Norte, Los Ángeles Azules, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte, Bronco, Banda Machos, Grupo Kual?, Mi Banda El Mexicano De Herman Koman, Los Rieleros Del Norte, Sonora Santanera, Grupo Soñador, Los Socios De Ritmo, Los Ángeles Negros, Jeanette, Los Yaguaru De Angel Venegas, Los Llaras, Alberto Pedraza, Sonora Dinamita, Aaron y Su Grupo Ilusion, Los Angeles De Charly, Los Freddy’s, Los Askis, Los Cadetes De Linares and Los Yonics

Performing on the Te Gusta El Pop! stage will be: Sin Bandera, OV7, Nek, Fey, Kabah, Calo, with special guests La Oreja de Van Gogh, Kumbia Kings, Aleks Syntek, Elvis Crespo, Sentidos Opuestos and Oro Solido.

