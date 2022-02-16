Ray LaMontagne Announces The Monovision Tour Launching in May

Ray LaMontagne will hit the road in the spring of 2022, announcing The Monovision Tour this week. The 24-date tour will feature the singer...

Ticket for Ray LaMontagne’s The Monovision Tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 18. There is also an artist presale, which users can sign up for at his website.

The tour will be LaMontagne’s first since the release of his MONOVISION album, which was released to rave reviews in June of 2020. It launches with a May 3 performance at San Francisco’s Masonic, and is scheduled to run through that month and into early June with a final planned show at Charleston’s North Charleston Performing Arts Center. In between, performances include Red Rocks in Colorado, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, Detroit’s Fillmore, and The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Ray LaMontagne THE MONOVISION TOUR DATES:

May-03-22 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May-04-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

May-06-22 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

May-07-22 Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre

May-08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May-10-22 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May-12-22 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May-13-22 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

May-14-22 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

May-16-22 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

May-18-22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May-19-22 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

May-20-22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

May-21-22 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre *

May-23-22 St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

May-24-22 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

May-26-22 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

May-27-22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

May-28-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May-29-22 Akron, OH – Akron Civic

May-31-22 Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

Jun-01-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Jun-03-22 Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Jun-05-22 Charleston, SC – N Charleston PAC

*Sierra Ferrell not appearing