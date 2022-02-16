Ray LaMontagne Announces The Monovision Tour Launching in May
Ray LaMontagne will hit the road in the spring of 2022, announcing The Monovision Tour this week. The 24-date tour will feature the singer and his trio, joined on select dates by Sierra Ferrell.
Ticket for Ray LaMontagne’s The Monovision Tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 18. There is also an artist presale, which users can sign up for at his website.
The tour will be LaMontagne’s first since the release of his MONOVISION album, which was released to rave reviews in June of 2020. It launches with a May 3 performance at San Francisco’s Masonic, and is scheduled to run through that month and into early June with a final planned show at Charleston’s North Charleston Performing Arts Center. In between, performances include Red Rocks in Colorado, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, Detroit’s Fillmore, and The Anthem in Washington, D.C.
Ray LaMontagne THE MONOVISION TOUR DATES:
May-03-22 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
May-04-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
May-06-22 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia
May-07-22 Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre
May-08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May-10-22 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
May-12-22 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
May-13-22 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
May-14-22 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
May-16-22 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
May-18-22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May-19-22 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
May-20-22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
May-21-22 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre *
May-23-22 St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
May-24-22 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
May-26-22 Detroit, MI – Fillmore
May-27-22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *
May-28-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May-29-22 Akron, OH – Akron Civic
May-31-22 Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
Jun-01-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Jun-03-22 Washington, DC – The Anthem *
Jun-05-22 Charleston, SC – N Charleston PAC
*Sierra Ferrell not appearing
