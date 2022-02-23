BTS Announce Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas Run in April

BTS are coming back to the U.S. in 2022. The mega-popular K-Pop group announced BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas –...

BTS are coming back to the U.S. in 2022. The mega-popular K-Pop group announced BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas – with tickets on sale soon. All four shows take place in April, scheduled for April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tickets for BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas are on sale beginning in early March. As with their recent Los Angeles run of “Permission” shows, the band is relying on fan registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system to prioritize access to the events. Fans can sign up for that through the Verified Fan system here – with options for members of the BTS Army presale or a general presale through the system. Registration is open through Saturday, February 26 at 5 p.m., PT. The band’s management stresses that the best opportunity for tickets will come for members of the “BTS Army” fan club, which naturally is a pay-to-play format, mcosting $22 anually at the lowest membership level.

“The Event Organizers will be making 100% of tickets for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS available for purchase during the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE,” reads a warning on the BTS Verified Fan registration page. “Registering as a BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP User is your best chance at securing tickets. If all tickets are purchased at that time, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale.”

Beyone the in-person attendance at Allegiant Stadium, there will also be a live play stream of all four performances at MGM Grand Garden Arena. BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas will also see its April 16 performance live streamed and avalilable throughout the globe.

The use of the Verified Fan system is likely to cause some level of controversy among BTS fans, who expressed a great deal of anger at the process during the recent run in Los Angeles. Glitches during the initial presale and sky-high ticket prices drew fire from fans, while some questioned the fact that in an event that sold more than 30o,000 tickets saw zero tickets made available in a general public sale, instead limiting only to “verified” fans. Then, when a huge dump of previously held-back tickets was dumped at the last minute before the show, fans who had missed out in the first place and paid enormous mark-up on the secondary market questioned the selling strategy that seemed designed to maximize what every concert-goer would potentially spend vs. an equitable distribution strategy for the four-night run.

That said, demand is still expected to be in the stratosphere for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas when tickets are on sale. BTS also announced a Permission to Dance On Stage run in their home country of South Korea for March, which will be their first in-person performances in the country since 2019.

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Upcoming Dates

March 10 – Seoul Olympic Stadium | Seoul, SK

March 12 – Seoul Olympic Stadium | Seoul, SK

March 13 – Seoul Olympic Stadium | Seoul, SK

April 8 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

April 9 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

April 15 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

April 16 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV