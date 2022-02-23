Chris Rock Announces Ego Death World Tour Launching in April
Chris Rock announced his first tour in five years, with the comedian platting his Ego Death World Tour 2022. The tour will bring Rock across North America with 38 dates currently scheduled between April and November. More dates are expected to be announced “soon” for the performer, who has been one of the world’s most popular stand-up performers since breaking out in the early 1990s.
Tickets for Chris Rock’s Ego Death World Tour go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, February 25.
“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” reads the announcement of the tour from Live Nation. “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”
On the Ego Death World Tour, Chris Rock will perform two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on April 2 to launch the run, with stops including St. Louis, Denver, New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. before it concludes with a November 17 show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
Fri Apr 08 – Indio, CA | Fantasy Springs Casino*
Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino
Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
Thu Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Fri Apr 15 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Sat Apr 16 – Durham, NC | DPAC
Wed Apr 20 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem
Thu Apr 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem
Fri Apr 22 – Baltimore, MD | The Lyric
Fri May 06 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Sat May 07 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Fri Jun 03 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun
Tue Jun 07 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Theatre
Thu Jun 09 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre
Sat Jun 11 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre
Tue Jun 14 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
Thu Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
Sat Jun 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jun 21 – Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre
Thu Jun 23 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Fri Jun 24 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Sat Jun 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino*
Sun Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Thu Jul 07 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Jul 27 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre Atlanta
Sat Aug 27 – Funner, CA | Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Sun Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre Detroit
Mon Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center
Thu Oct 06 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre
