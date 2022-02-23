Chris Rock Announces Ego Death World Tour Launching in April

Chris Rock announced his first tour in five years, with the comedian platting his Ego Death World Tour 2022. The tour will bring Rock...

Chris Rock announced his first tour in five years, with the comedian platting his Ego Death World Tour 2022. The tour will bring Rock across North America with 38 dates currently scheduled between April and November. More dates are expected to be announced “soon” for the performer, who has been one of the world’s most popular stand-up performers since breaking out in the early 1990s.

Tickets for Chris Rock’s Ego Death World Tour go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, February 25.

“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” reads the announcement of the tour from Live Nation. “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”

On the Ego Death World Tour, Chris Rock will perform two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on April 2 to launch the run, with stops including St. Louis, Denver, New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. before it concludes with a November 17 show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour Dates – 2022

Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Fri Apr 08 – Indio, CA | Fantasy Springs Casino*

Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Thu Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Fri Apr 15 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Sat Apr 16 – Durham, NC | DPAC

Wed Apr 20 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem

Thu Apr 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem

Fri Apr 22 – Baltimore, MD | The Lyric

Fri May 06 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Sat May 07 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Fri Jun 03 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun

Tue Jun 07 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Theatre

Thu Jun 09 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre

Sat Jun 11 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Tue Jun 14 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Thu Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Sat Jun 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 21 – Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre

Thu Jun 23 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Fri Jun 24 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Sat Jun 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino*

Sun Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Thu Jul 07 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Jul 27 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre Atlanta

Sat Aug 27 – Funner, CA | Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Sun Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre Detroit

Mon Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center

Thu Oct 06 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre