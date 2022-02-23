Big Time Rush Announce Forever Reunion Tour Dates

Big Time Rush will be touring together once more in 2022, announcing the band’s first headlining tour together in nearly a decade. The 41-show...

Big Time Rush will be touring together once more in 2022, announcing the band’s first headlining tour together in nearly a decade. The 41-show tour will bring Big Time Rush to cities across North America from June through August.

“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” said the band. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER♾TOUR”

Big Time Rush tickets are on sale for the Forever tour beginning on Friday, February 25 for the general public. Prior to that, there will be presale opportunities beginning on Wednesday, February 23 for Citi cardmembers, with other presales likely based on venue or promoter mailing lists.

Launched in 2009 with a scripted television show on Nickelodeon, big Time Rush performed together until the show ended its run in the summer of 2013. They returned during quarantine in 2020, releasing their first single in eight years – Call It like I See It – in late 2021.

Big Time Rush Forever Tour dates kick off on Thursday, June 23 near Washington D.C. at the Theater at MGM National Harbor and wrap with a show on Saturday, August 20 at California’s Concord Pavilion. In between, stops include new york’s Madison Square Garden, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, and Denver’s Levitt Pavilion. The full touring run schedule is included below. Tik Tok star Dixie D’Amelio will join the group on mmuch of the tour through June and July.

*Thursday, June 23 – Washington, DC | Theater at MGM National Harbor

*Friday, June 24 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

*Saturday, June 25 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

*Sunday, June 26 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

*Tuesday, June 28 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

*Thursday, June 30 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

*Friday, July 1 – Hershey, PA | GIANT Center

*Saturday, July 2 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

*Monday, July 4 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

*Wednesday, July 6 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

*Thursday, July 7 – Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

*Friday, July 8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

*Saturday, July 9 – Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center

*Sunday, July 10 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

*Tuesday, July 12 – Baltimore, MD | Pier Six Pavilion

*Thursday, July 14 – Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

*Friday, July 15 – Raleigh, NC | The Red Hat Amphitheater

*Saturday, July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Tuesday, July 19 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

*Thursday, July 21 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Friday, July 22 – Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park

*Saturday, July 23 – Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena

*Sunday, July 24 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tuesday, July 26 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday, July 28 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Saturday, July 30 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sunday, July 31 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tuesday, August 2 – Rogers, AR | Walmart Amp

Wednesday, August 3 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, August 4 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater

Friday, August 5 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, August 6 – Hidalgo, TX | Payne Arena

Monday, August 8 – El Paso, TX | UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, August 10 – Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater

Thursday, August 11 – Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

Friday, August 12 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Saturday, August 13 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, August 14 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 16 – Denver, CO | Levitt Pavilion Denver

Thursday, August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 20 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion