Fleet Foxes Announce Sprawling World Tour Dates

Fleet Foxes announced a slew of tour dates for 2022, in support of their album Shore, which was released more than a year ago. The touring plans include 35 stops on both sides of the Atlantic. The tour is the group’s first since 2018.

Tickets for Fleet Foxes tour dates are on sale next week, with the general public able to grab tickets beginning Friday, February 18. There will also be an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, February 15, with users able to sign up for access via the band’s website. There will likely be other presales by venues or tour promoters as well before general public availability begins, so be sure to check the website and social media properties of any venue you’re hoping to attend for that information (or sign up for their email lists).

The North American. leg of the Fleet Foxes 2022 plans begin on June 27 with a show at the Sandy Amphitheatre in Sandy, Utah. They run through July and into August before closing with an August 13 gig at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. Stops in between include Denver’s Mission Ballroom, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Caverns Amphitheater in Tennessee, Masonic Temple in Detroit, and Massey Hall in Toronto.

Shore Tour heads to the other side of the pond for the rest of its run, performing 12 shows in the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Fleet Foxes World Tour Dates 2022

Jun 27, 2022 – Sandy Amphitheatre | Sandy, UT

Jun 28, 2022 – The Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Jul 1, 2022 – The Factory in Deep Ellum | Dallas, TX

Jul 2, 2022 – 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

Jul 3, 2022 – Moody Amphitheater | Austin, TX

Jul 5, 2022 – Arizona Federal Theatre | Phoenix, AZ

Jul 6, 2022 – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater | San Diego, CA

Jul 8, 2022 – Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

Jul 9, 2022 – Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA

Jul 10, 2022 – The Greek Theatre | Berkeley, CA

Jul 12, 2022 – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater | Troutdale, OR

Jul 15, 2022 – King’s County Marymoor Park | Redmond, WA

Jul 29, 2022 – Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Jul 30, 2022 – Coca-Cola Roxy | Atlanta, GA

Jul 31, 2022 – The Caverns Amphitheater | Pelham, TN

Aug 2, 2022 – Surly Brewing Co. | Minneapolis, MN

Aug 3, 2022 – Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

Aug 5, 2022 – Masonic Temple | Detroit, MI

Aug 6, 2022 – Massey Hall | Toronto, ON

Aug 9, 2022 – Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD

Aug 10, 2022 – Leader Bank Pavilion | Boston, MA

Aug 12, 2022 – Mann Center for the Performing Arts | Philadelphia, PA

Aug 13, 2022 – Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY

Aug 26, 2022 – All Points East Festival | London, UK

Aug 28, 2022 – National Museum of Ireland – Collins Barracks | Dublin, IE

Aug 30, 2022 – Usher Hall | Edinburgh, UK

Aug 31, 2022 – O2 Academy Glasgow | Glasgow, UK

Sep 1, 2022 – End of the Road Festival | Salisbury, UK

Sep 3, 2022 – O2 Apollo Manchester | Manchester, UK

Sep 5, 2022 – Salle Pleyel | Paris, FR

Sep 6, 2022 – De Roma | Antwerp, BE

Sep 7, 2022 – Ancienne Belgique | Brussels, BE

Sep 9, 2022 – Paradiso | Amsterdam, NL

Sep 10, 2022 – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) | Utrecht, NL

Sep 11, 2022 – Columbiahalle | Berlin, DE