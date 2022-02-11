Trey Anistasio Band, Black Crowes Among Peach Music Festival Acts

Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead have been announced as the headlining acts for the Peach Music...

Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead have been announced as the headlining acts for the Peach Music Festival in 2022. The 4-day festival, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, is set for Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania from June 30 through Sunday, July 3. Other artists announced include Goose, The Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and a reunion performance of The WOrd, which features Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, and Chris Chew.

Passes for Peach Music Festival are already on sale at the event website. General Admission passes for the full 4-day run are currently $199 ($259 with camping included). A “reserved” pass that gets you a reserved seat for each night’s headlining act is $379 ($439 with camping), VIP passes are $649 ($709 with camping) and Super VIP are $1,250 ($1310). All prices do not include added fees. There are also VIP Box Seat, “Glamping” and parking options available for purchase.

The Peach Music Festival will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s landmark “Eat A Peach” album. Founding Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe will be on hand, performing with Jaimoe and Friends, as will Trouble No More, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel Guitar). The festival was launched in 2012 as a celebration of the Allman Brothers music and legacy.

Also appearing at the 10th anniversary of The Peach Music Festival: Duane Betts, Steel Pulse, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, G. Love & The Juice, Rayland Baxter, The Wailers performing Bob Marley’s Legend, Ripe, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, Tauk, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Celisse, The Motet, Marco Benevento, Star Kitchen, Karina Rykman, Nth Power featuring Jennifer Hartswick, The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo, Samantha Fish, Spaga, Hannah Wicklund, Lacuna (Holly Bowling and Tom Hamilton), Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer & Friends, Dogs In A Pile, Kitchen Dwellers, Maggie Rose, The Shady Recruits, Eggy, Little Stranger, Yam Yam, Brother and Sister (featuring Melody and Vaylor Trucks), The Wild Feathers, JD Simo, Cordovas, Consider The Source, Midnight North, JB Strauss, Gabriel Kelley, Sicard Hollow, Daniel Donato, Bobby Lee Rodgers, Wax Owls, Jauntee, Great Time, GA-20, Cycles, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Miss Mojo, Mezcalero Sound Hole, Muskrat Lightning, Friends of the Brothers, and Dry Reef.

Other artists are expected to be announced as the event draws closer.