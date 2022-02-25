Garth Brooks Bringing Stadium Tour Back to Notre Dame, Nashville

Garth Brooks added another pair of shows to his continually growing Stadium Tour plans in 2022, with stops in South Bend, Indiana and Nashville,...

Garth Brooks added another pair of shows to his continually growing Stadium Tour plans in 2022, with stops in South Bend, Indiana and Nashville, Tennessee announced with tickets on sale soon. Brooks will perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, May 7 while his Nissan Stadium show is set for Saturday, April 16.

Tickets for both shows are on sale soon. Garth Brooks at Notre Dame tickets are on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Garth Brooks at Nissan Stadium tickets are on sale beginning Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m., CT. Ticket prices for both shows will be $94.95, including all fees, for every seat in the building, as is the standard on his Stadium Tour performances.

According to the concert announcement, the Nashville performance will be his only Stadium Tour stop in Tennessee or Kentucky this year. Plans for a 2021 show at Nissan were dashed at the last minute by thunderstorms, and hopes of rescheduling later that fall were wiped out by Brooks’ decision to halt his tour amid the rising COVID case numbers during the “delta” variant’s spike. He did, however, perform a pair of shows at Ryman Auditorium in 2021 following the stadium show’s cancellation.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

The Notre Dame Stadium performance will be his first at the venue in three and a half years, and will be his lone Stadium Tour stop in Indiana, Michigan, or Illinois.

With the two new shows, Brooks currently has seven U.S. stops on his Stadium Tour scheduled for 2022, ranging from March 5 at San Diego’s Petco Park to May 21 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts – another location for a cancelled 2021 Stadium Tour show. A September run of performances at Croake Park in Dublin, Ireland are touted as “The Final Concerts of the Stadium Tour” on Brooks’ website, but there is a lot of remaining space on his calendar between the currently announced spring shows and September.

Garth Brooks Ticket Links

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Garth Brooks tickets at AXS

Garth Brooks tickets at StubHub

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Garth Brooks tickets at TicketNetwork

Garth Brooks tickets at TicketSmarter

Garth Brooks tickets at TickPick

Garth Brooks tickets at Vivid Seats

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates

March 5 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park

March 26 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

April 16 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium

April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium

May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium

May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park