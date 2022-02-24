Green Day, Dua Lipa Among Headliners for September’s Firefly Festival

Green Day and Dua Lipa will headline the Saturday and Sunday slates at the 2022 edition of the Firefly Festival in Delaware, with My...

Green Day and Dua Lipa will headline the Saturday and Sunday slates at the 2022 edition of the Firefly Festival in Delaware, with My Chemical Romance heading the bill on Friday and Halsey atop Thursday, organizers announced this week. The four-day festival is set to return to Dover, Delaware on September 22-25.

Tickets for Firefly Festival 2022 are on sale this week, beginning with a presale scheduled for Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available now for that presale, through fireflyfestival.com. There will also be a presale open to American Express cardmembers at the same time. As with many other festivals, prices will progress through several price tiers as they sell, with the early purchasers rewarded with a lower price. Four-day access to Firefly begins at $299 plus fees for general admission, with VIP and Super VIP options as well as Suite options for those who wish to spend a lot of money to turn the festival into a private playground.

Beyond the foursome at the top of the bill, Firefly 2022 has booked a massive lineup of artists spread across its multiple stages. Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Rainbo Kitten Surprise, The Head And The Heart, and many others populate the festival roster. No announcements have been made as to who will appear at what date to this point, besides the four headliners.

A year ago, Firefly Festival returned after its forced hiatus in 2020 with Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo headlining its four days of performances.

Those who register for the Firefly Festival presale will either have to hold an American Express card or hand over their email address and mobile phone contact information, in order to receive their unique presale code via text on Friday. It has not been made clear when passes will be made available to those who do not opt in for either presale, only that there are very limited quantities of the lowest pricing tier(s) available, and that they are expected to be gone quickly when tickets are made available Friday morning.

Firefly ticket prices will escalate rapidly through the four tiers – Tier 1 is $299 plus fees, jumping to $329, then $349, and finally $369 for GA four-day access. VIP passes show a Tier 1 price of $739 plus fees, but subsequent tier prices are not disclosed. Super VIP Tier 1 is $2,699 plus fees. No price is listed for the suite package, which includes ten Super VIP weekend passes and a private suite on the VIP Loft. Camping options for the festival begin at $229 for up to six people in a basic campsite, with group and “glamping” prices quickly escalating well beyond $1,000. There are payment plans available for most ticket purchases through the event operators.

Firefly Festival Ticket Links

Presale Signup

AMEX Presale

Firefly Festival tickets at AXS

Firefly Festival tickets at StubHub

Firefly Festival tickets at TicketClub | Free Membership Link

Firefly Festival tickets at TicketNetwork

Firefly Festival tickets at TicketSmarter

Firefly Festival tickets at TickPick

Firefly Festival tickets at Vivid Seats