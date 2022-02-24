H.E.R. Announces 2022 Leg of Back Of My Mind Tour

H.E.R announced the addition of 19 new dates to her 2021 Back of My Mind Tour, bringing the multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter to cities across North...

H.E.R announced the addition of 19 new dates to her 2021 Back of My Mind Tour, bringing the multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter to cities across North America in 2022. The H.E.R. tour dates be spread out among her performances in support of Coldplay on that band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in stadiums.

“I’ve been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it’s great to get back on the road. Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”, said H.E.R. in anticipation of the tour.

Tickets for H.E.R. Back Of My Mind tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 25. Presale options for H.E.R. tickets are also open this week, including venue and artist presales depending on the venue.

A multiple Grammy-Awardd winner in 2021, H.E.R. will begin her tour on April 8 in Honolulu, Hawaii, performing at the Waikiki Shell. Her solo shows close out two months later on June 19 with a performance at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, North Carolina. In between, stops include Bellco Theatre (Denver), Champions Square (New Orleans), The Armory (Minneapolis), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles), and Daily’s Place (Jacksonville) among others.

H.E.R. will be performing in support of Coldplay in May and June, adding 12 stadium dates to her itinerary beyond her solo stops.

H.E.R. Back Of My Mind Tour Dates

4/8 (Fri) – Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)

4/14 (Thur) – WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)

4/16 (Sat) – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)

4/19 (Tue) – Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)

4/21 (Thurs) – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)

4/24 (Sun) – Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)

4/26 (Tues) – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)

4/29 (Fri) – The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)

5/1 (Sun) – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)

5/3 (Tue) – Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)

5/4 (Wed) – Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)

5/16 (Mon) – YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

6/2 (Thu) – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)

6/7 (Tues) – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)

6/10 (Fri) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)

6/12 (Sun) Daily’s Place (Jacksonville, FL)

6/16 (Thu) – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)

6/18 (Sat) – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)

6/19 (Sun) – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)