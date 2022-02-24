How to Stay Connected with Your Favorite Sports When Tickets Have Already Sold Out

With nine of the last ten editions of the Super Bowl drawing a global TV audience of more than 100 million viewers, it’s fair...

With nine of the last ten editions of the Super Bowl drawing a global TV audience of more than 100 million viewers, it’s fair to say that American football’s biggest prize remains an incredible draw for live audiences and armchair spectators alike.

Whether it was the football that people flocked to, or the star-studded half-time show featuring Eminem, Dr Dre and more, Super Bowl LVI was the latest edition to breach the 100 million mark with 70,000 lucky fans able to witness the action live inside the SoFi Stadium in California.

What is somewhat curious is that the supporters of the two teams involved – the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals – were only given 37% of the available tickets, with other franchises being handed a similar percentage to share out.

And then we have the NFL’s retention of 25%… a huge chunk of those go to corporate partners and those that commercially invested in the organization in some way. Sadly, that scarcity sees Super Bowl tickets exchange hands for upwards of $4,000 on some reseller sites.

That’s not an issue exclusive to American football. In English soccer, the FA Cup final is played each year at Wembley Stadium in London, and the two competing teams get a total allocation of around 80% of the available seats – the rest, as you may have already guessed, goes once again to commercial interests out on a jolly.

The reality is that it is becoming increasingly difficult for sports fans to source tickets for the biggest events, and the concern is that will lead to many becoming disillusioned and disconnected from the teams and the games that they love.

The good news is that there are websites and apps that enable sports lovers to stay engaged, whether it’s by live-streaming the action on their computer, phone or tablet, accessing exclusive behind-the-scenes video or even scouring the stats to see where everything is going right – or wrong – for their favorite teams.

If you find yourself in a similar position, here’s three apps that can help you to stay in touch with sports.

NFL App

Here’s an app that is enhanced when you have an NFL Game Pass subscription, allowing you to watch hundreds of matches each season and catch highlights and replays of those that you miss. But even without Game Pass, the NFL app is a treasure trove of content. There are live updates during games, which includes minute-by-minute reporting, drive charts and more besides.

There’s also a breaking news section and exclusive video interviews with the key players, coaches and backroom staff in football. Even if you can’t score tickets to the Super Bowl, you don’t need to miss out with the NFL app at your fingertips.

Bet365 App

There are many different advantages to the bet365 app, and of course being able to wager on all of the key sports and events from around the world is just one of them. But you can watch free live streaming too, and get inside the game by viewing a comprehensive range of stats.

This application is widely regarded as one of the best, and those that sign up for an account can use a bet365 promo code to claim free bet credits, which allows bettors to try and build their bankroll with high probability wagers.

OneFootball App

OneFootball is your one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about soccer. There’s more than 200 different leagues catered for, with news, statistics and live scores just some of the perks offered by an app that keeps fans one step ahead of the game. The TV guide feature is also particularly helpful. This lets users know where and when they can watch soccer games from all over the globe, so you don’t need to miss a single goal, tackle or pass ever again.

With these three apps, you can stay connected to your favorite sports even when you can’t get your hands on big game tickets.