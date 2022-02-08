J Balvin, Ozuna to Headline Chicago’s Sueños Festival

Live Nation Entertainment has announced a new 2-day Latin Reggaeton music festival in Chicago, the Sueños Music Festival. The event will feature acts including...

Live Nation Entertainment has announced a new 2-day Latin Reggaeton music festival in Chicago, the Sueños Music Festival. The event will feature acts including J Balvin, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel and others over Memorial Day Weekend – May 28 and 29, 2022.

The event is produced by the teams behind Baja Beach Fest, Reventon Promotions and Lollapalooza.

“Chicago is home to one of the largest Mexican populations in the country—making events like Sueños Festival an important opportunity to highlight the culture and the cultural contributions of our Latino community as a whole,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Through the power of music, food and much more, this exciting festival will showcase Chicago’s rich diversity and bring shows from some of the biggest names in music to our city for attendees to enjoy.”

Ozuna will serve as the headliner for the Saturday lineup, joined by Mike Towers, El Alfa, Natanael Cano, Jowell & Randy, Tokischa, Blessd, Eix, DJ Freddy Fresco and DJ Miriam. Saturday’s bill is anchored by J Balvin and Wisin Y Yandel, with Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, Beele, DJ Luian, Cauty. La Gabi, and DJ Dynamiq also scheduled to appear.

“We’re honored to work with the producers of Lollapalooza and Reventon to bring a premier Latin festival to Grant Park in Chicago,” said Aaron Ampudia of Baja Beach Fest. “Reggaetón is a massive genre but remains underserved by live festivals in the US. We’re extremely proud to expand to the US and serve our community and everyone who enjoys Latin music. Chicago, estén listos para perrear. See you on Memorial Day Weekend.”

​​“Over a decade ago, I started Reventon Promotions with a dream of bringing authentic and diverse Hispanic entertainment to Chicago,” said Enrique Medrano of Reventon Promotions. “Now I am excited and proud to be part of the first Sueños festival, an event that celebrates the Hispanic presence in the city, in addition to being held in the iconic and representative Grant Park right in the heart of downtown. What better place is there for thousands of people from different Latin American countries to meet, share, and celebrate with artists of the likes of J Balvin, Ozuna, and many more.”

Tickets are on sale for the inaugural event on Friday, February 11. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning at 2 p.m., central. Those who want can also sign up for a presale that begins two hours earlier at 12 p.m. central.

Ticket prices for Sueños festival start at $199 plus fees for a 2-day general admission pass. VIP passes start at $500 plus fees, with platinum passes at $1,250 plus fees.

More details and the presale sign-up form are available at the event website: Suenosmusicfestival.com