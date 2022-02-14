Jason Aldean Announces Rock N’ Roll Cowboy 2022 Tour Dates

Jason Aldean announced a full run of tour dates for 2022, launching the Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour beginning in July. The tour is...

Jason Aldean announced a full run of tour dates for 2022, launching the Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour beginning in July. The tour is currently scheduled for 34 cities across the U.S. and will feature special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

Tickets for Jason Aldean’s tour dates on the Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour are on sale this week. Aldean Army fan club members will have presale access beginning Tuesday, February 14. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, February 17. Those who wish can get information on joining Aldean’s fan club here.

Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour kicks off on July 15 with a performance at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and wraps on October 29 with a show at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In between, stops include Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX), Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN), and two performances at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Jason Aldean Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour Dates 2022

7/15 – Scranton, PA | The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/16 – Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre

7/17 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

7/23 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

7/29 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

7/30 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/31 – York, PA | York Fair

8/5 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

8/6 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

8/12 – Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/13 – Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center

8/14 – Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 – Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center

8/19 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

8/25 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

8/26 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/27 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/8 – Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

9/9 – Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

9/10 – Bangor, ME | Marine Savings Amphitheater

9/15 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/17 – Boston, MA | Xfinity Center

9/22 – Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

9/23 – Lafayette, LA | Cajundome

9/24 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

9/29 – Evansville, IN | The Ford Center

10/1 – Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

10/7 – Ft. Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

10/14 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

10/15 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/27 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

10/28 – Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena

10/29 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena