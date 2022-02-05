Kane Brown Adds May, June Dates to Blessed + Free Tour

Kane Brown has announced the addition of several dates to his Blessed + Free tour, extending it into 2022. The announcement came Friday, two...

Kane Brown has announced the addition of several dates to his Blessed + Free tour, extending it into 2022. The announcement came Friday, two days prior to what would have been the final show of the tour in Las Vegas (save for one that had been postponed and will take place in March).

I’m extending my Blessed & Free Tour! Register for presale now 🙏🏾https://t.co/g57AYl26hv pic.twitter.com/DsCCOZXRey — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) February 4, 2022

Tickets for Kane Brown’s newly announced Blessed + Free tour dates are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 11. Prior to that, the new dates will be available in a presale which is accepting registrations now through Brown’s website – that will take place on Tuesday, February 8.

There are seven total new dates added to Kane Brown’s 2022 schedule with the announcement, beginning with a May 7 show at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee – Brown’s hometown. Other newly announced shows are May 19 at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, May 21 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, back-to-back shows on June 2 and 3 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and then a June 4 show at Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.

Joining Brown on the Blessed & Free tour dates are Walker Hayes, Chase Rice and Raelynn – with support acts varying by date.

Kane Brown Tour Dates

February 6 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

March 4 – Laughlin, NV | Laughlin Event Center

March 9 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium (Rodeo Houston)

May 7 – Chattanooga, TN | Finley Stadium*

May 19 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC*

May 20 – Gulf Shores, AL | Hangout Festival

May 21 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena*

May 27 – Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena*

May 28 – Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Downtown Waterfront

June 2 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

June 3 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

June 4 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena*

July 31 – Gorge, WA | Watershed Festival

*Newly announced dates