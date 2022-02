Kevin Hart Announces 2022 Reality Check Tour Dates

Kevin Hart has announced a new tour, bringing new material across the U.S. in the summer and fall of 2022. The Reality Check Tour...

Kevin Hart has announced a new tour, bringing new material across the U.S. in the summer and fall of 2022. The Reality Check Tour was announced via Kevin Hart’s instagram on Monday.

“I’m back man, it feels good, it feels good to be around you, it feels good to bring laughter back to you,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “You don’t want to miss it. New hour of material, new energy, new ways, new love, just embracing the new.”

Tickets for Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour are on sale this week. They will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 18. There will be presales as well, including an artist presale beginning Wednesday with the code “COMEDY” to unlock it.

Dates for Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour 2022 begin July 2 and 3 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and wrap up with a October 1 date at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Stops in between include TD Garden (Boston, MA), Toyota Center (Houston, TX), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN), Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL), and United Center (Chicago, IL). Other dates are likely to be added, however, as the comic promised more and bigger dates yet to come.

The comic, who has upcoming dates in February and March, also has plans for a set at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as part of the Netfilix is a Joke Festival in May prior to the launch of this new tour.

Kevin Hart Tour Dates – 2022

Feb 17, 7 PM – Jackson, MS | Thalia Mara Hall

Feb 17, 10 PM – Jackson, MS | Thalia Mara Hall

Feb 18, 7 PM – Jackson, MS | Thalia Mara Hall

Feb 18, 10 PM – Jackson, MS | Thalia Mara Hall

Feb 19, 7 PM – Huntsville, AL | Von Braun Center

Feb 19, 10 PM – Huntsville, AL | Von Braun Center

Feb 20, 7 PM – Huntsville, AL | Von Braun Center

Feb 20, 10 PM – Huntsville, AL | Von Braun Center

Feb 24, 7 PM – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

Feb 24, 10 PM – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

Feb 25, 7 PM – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

Feb 25, 10 PM – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

Feb 27, 7 PM – Santa Barbara, CA | Arlington Theatre

Feb 27, 10 PM – Santa Barbara, CA | Arlington Theatre

Mar 3, 7 PM – Albuquerque, NM | Kiva Auditorium

Mar 3, 10 PM – Albuquerque, NM | Kiva Auditorium

Mar 4, 7 PM – Albuquerque, NM | Kiva Auditorium

Mar 4, 7 PM – Albuquerque, NM | Kiva Auditorium

Mar 5, 7 PM – Tucson, AZ | Tucson Music Hall

Mar 5, 10 PM – Tucson, AZ | Tucson Music Hall

Mar 6, 7 PM – Coachella, CA | Spotlight 29 Casino

May 6, 8 PM – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour Dates – 2022

Jul 2, 7 PM – Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 3, 7 PM – Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 8, 8 PM – Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jul 9, 8 PM – Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jul 10, 7 PM – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Field House

Jul 15, 7 PM – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Jul 16, 7 PM – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

July 17, 7 PM – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Jul 28, 7 PM – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Jul 29, 8 PM – Montreal, QB | Centre Bell

Aug 5, 7 PM – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Aug 6, 7 PM – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Aug 7, 7 PM – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Aug 12, 7 PM – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Arena

Aug 13, 7 PM – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

Aug 14, 7 PM – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Aug 19, 7 PM – Washington, D.C. | Capitol One Arena

Aug 20, 7 PM – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Aug 21, 7 PM – Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena

Aug 25, 7 PM – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug 26, 7 PM – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Aug 27, 7 PM – Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Aug 28, 7 PM – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Sep 9, 7 PM – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Sep 10, 7 PM – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sep 11, 7 PM – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Sep 15, 7 PM – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Sep 16, 7 PM – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

Sep 17th, 7 PM – Miami, FL | FTX Arena

Sep 23, 7 PM – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sep 24, 7 PM – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sep 30, 7 PM – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Oct 1, 7 PM – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center