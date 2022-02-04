Live Nation to Partner With New Steelhouse Omaha Venue

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) has selected Live Nation as the exclusive promoter for the new Steelhouse Omaha venue, scheduled to open in 2023. The...

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) has selected Live Nation as the exclusive promoter for the new Steelhouse Omaha venue, scheduled to open in 2023. The venue is planned as a expansion of the organization’s performing arts and entertainment campus and will have a capacity range from 1,500 to 3,000 depending on its configuration.

“We are pleased to be entering into this partnership with Live Nation to bring their world-class expertise to our new venue,” said Joan Squires, President of O-pa. “Our relationship will also ensure that we are able to take advantage of the performing artists and entertainers they work with and bring them to fans in Omaha.”

“We know this is a growing live music market, and Steelhouse Omaha will be a spectacular new venue for artists to play in Nebraska,“ said Jason Wright, President of Live Nation Midwest. “There is a lot of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value the partnership with Omaha Performing Arts.”

Omaha Performing Arts will be responsible for the management and staffing of Steelhouse Omaha. “In addition to the live events and performances that Live Nation will promote in the new building, there will also be opportunities for community organizations to utilize Steelhouse Omaha,“ Squires added.

Steelhouse Omaha will join the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center in the O-pa venue portfolio. It is being built at a cost of $104.1 million, with $1.1 million in public financing by the City of Omaha. Construction is still underway, with the building recently celebrating the “topping” of its steel structure with the placement of the final, highest girder. The Steelhouse building site is near the Holland Performing Arts Center.

It is unclear whether or not the promotional deal will include ticketing for the Steelhouse Omaha venue. Currently, ticketing for both the Orpheum Theatre and the Holland Performing Arts Center are handled by Ticket Omaha.