Paul McCartney Bringing Got Back Tour to North America From April-June

Paul McCartney will be heading across the pond in 2022. The legendary singer and songwriter announced the Got Back tour Friday morning, which will bring him to arenas and stadiums across the United States beginning in April.

Get Back tour dates begin on April 28 with a stop at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington and run through Thursday, June 16 when he performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In between, stops include two shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and single shows at Oakland Arena (Oakland, CA), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA), Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX), Truist Field (Winston-Salem, NC), Hard Rock Live (Hollywood, FL), Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL), Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, TN), Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY), Fenway Park (Boston, MA), and Oriole Park (Baltimore, MD).

“We are honored to have one of the world’s most influential artists come back to New Jersey for another spectacular concert at MetLife Stadium,” said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President and CEO. “To celebrate Sir Paul McCartney’s return to MetLife Stadium, we are extending an unprecedented tribute by painting his name in our end zones. PAUL McCARTNEY will be emblazoned on our field in 20-foot-tall letters.”

Paul McCartney tickets go on sale for the Got Back Tour beginning next week. General public tickets are on sale beginning on Friday, February 25. Before that, American Express card members will have access to a special presale beginning on Tuesday, February 22. There will likely be additional presales put on by venues or promoters on a show-by-show basis – check websites and social media platforms to see when and what codes might be valid.

While most of the stops on the tour come at either stadiums (SoFi Stadium, Camping World Stadium, Fenway Park and Camden Yards among them) or arenas (Spokane, Climate Pledge, etc.), the Hard Rock Live stop is at a comparatively very small venue – one that has become a go-to for huge artists on otherwise massive tours. The Rolling Stones played there in 2021, as did Metallica and many others who typically perform much larger rooms.

The full tour schedule (as currently annouced) and links to ticket purchase options are below. Additional details are available at https://www.paulmccartneygotback.com/

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Dates 2022

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21 – Winston-Salem, NC | Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4 – Syracuse, NY | Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7 – Boston, MA | Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12 – Baltimore, MD | Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium