Rod Stewart Expands Long-Delayed 2022 Tour to 38 Dates

Rod Stewart announced that his long-delayed tour with Cheap Trick will be much bigger, adding 19 new dates to his 2022 plans. The 38-date tour will be Stewart’s first full-scale touring run in four years.

Rod Stewart initially announced plans to tour with Cheap Trick in support all the way back in January of 2020, but that tour was derailed by the pandemic. But increasing confidence in a full scale 2022 with live shows across North America had the legendary singer expand his plans in a big way, with shows promising “an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time,” according to a press release from Live Nation.

Tickets for Rod Stewart tour dates are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 25. Presale opportunities for Rod Stewart tickets begin on Monday, February 21 for members of the singer’s fan club, followed by a Tuesday, February 22 presale for Citi cardholders. Tickets for the original run of shows are already on sale, as well as tickets for upcoming residency dates for Stewart in Las Vegas. Some of the dates will go on sale March 4 to the general public, with presale options throughout the week prior.

Newly announced shows for the tour are taking place primarily at the beginning and end of his existing plans. The tour will kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC on June 10, and will stretch through September 17 with a show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Other newly added shows include Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Ball Arena in Denver, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, Montreal’s Centre Bell, and Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. Nearly half of the new announced dates are in Canada, expanding his north of the border schedule from one show in Ontario to eight on this tour.

ROD STEWART 2022 SUMMER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

With special guests Cheap Trick. Newly announced dates in bold

June 10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena^

June 11 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena^#

June 14 – Hollywood, CA | Hollywood Bowl^#

June 17 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

June 18 – Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl^#

June 21 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit UnionAmphitheatre^

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center^

June 26 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena^

July 01 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

July 02 – Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – presented by Huntsman

July 05 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

July 07 – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Ground^

July 08 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center^

July 12 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

July 15 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^

July 16 – Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 23 – London, ON | Budweiser Gardens^#

July 26 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

July 27 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 12 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

August 13 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

August 16 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

August 19 – Atlantic City, NJ | Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel &Casino

August 20 – Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

August 23 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^

August 27 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 31 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 02 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

September 03 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

September07 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena^

September09 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell^#

September10 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre^#

September14 – Saskatoon, SA | SaskTel Centre^#

September16 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome^#

September17 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place^#

^Newly Added Date| *Not A Live Nation Date | #On-Sale March 4