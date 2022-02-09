Super Bowl 2022 – A Fan Guide

Super Bowl LVI is just a few days away, and if you’re a football fan, you already know the matchup is between the Los...

Super Bowl LVI is just a few days away, and if you’re a football fan, you already know the matchup is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams will be looking to improve on their 2018 Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, while the Bengals will hope to clinch their first-ever Super Bowl title as they make their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1988 season (the Rams’ only win came in 2000).

It’s the talk of the nation, as you would have expected, and rightly so, we’re talking about the Super Bowl.

If you aren’t a big football fan, you may be wondering, “what is the Super Bowl, and why is the game so highly anticipated?” Not to worry, we’ve written a fan guide to help you understand why:

What Does LVI Mean?

LVI is a Roman numeral that represents the number 56, and as you might already be guessing, it’s called Super Bowl LVI because this is the 56th annual Super Bowl. The National Football League (NFL) started adopting Roman numerals after Super Bowl four and have only failed to use them once (during Super Bowl 50).

Which Teams Qualify for the Super Bowl?

The NFL has two conferences – the National Football Conference (NFC) and American Football Conference (AFC). Each consists of 16 teams, divided into four divisions (north, south, east, and west) that compete in the regular season. The Super Bowl is a matchup between the NFC and AFC champions.

For the 2021/2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are the NFC and AFC champions, respectively.

Who Is the Most Favored to Win the Super Bowl This Year?

As of now, the Los Angeles Rams look more poised to win Super Bowl 2022, according to betting experts. Caesar Sportsbook favors the Rams by four points over the Bengals, which means it’s likely to be pretty much a tight contest.

When and Where is Super Bowl LVI?

The Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET). It will be played at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, which happens to be the home of the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL rotates the location of the Super Bowl to achieve neutrality, and this worked every year until last year when Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in their own stadium. They became the first team to do so, and the Rams will be looking to repeat the same.

How Long The Super Bowl Lasts?

On average, about three-and-a-half hours. It also includes a Super Bowl halftime show, which is something you really should look out for this year.

Every season, superstars grace the halftime show to perform their biggest hits. We’ve seen the likes of Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Prince, and Michael Jackson hit the stage over the years. This year is particularly special for Hip Hop and RnB fans. We’ve got Eminem, Mary J. Blige and California’s own Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre performing in one night. If you grew up in the 90s and 2000s, it’s going to be a burst of nostalgia. These acts have 43 Grammy awards to themselves; talk about superstardom!

Conclusion

Super Bowl LVI is here, and you need no one to tell you that February 13 is going to be one of the most amazing Sundays ever. The question is: Are you ready?