“The Who Hit Back!” 2022 North American Tour Dates Announced

The Who have announced their return to the road for 2022, bringing The Who Hits Back! Tour dates to arenas across North America. The trek will hit 29 stops, including a visit to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey will both be along for the tour, which will mark the first full-band performances for The Who since February 2020.

“Pete [Townshend] and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait two years for the privilege,” singer Roger Daltrey said in a press release announcing the tour. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everybody back together – the band, the crew and the fans.”

The Who Hits Back! tour dates begin in April with a stop at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida and wind through much of the year, wrapping in early November with a pair of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. In between, stops include Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL), American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX), TD Garden (Boston, MA), Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON), United Center (Chicago, IL), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA), and Hollywood bowl (Los Angeles, CA). The tour will operate in two legs, with the first running from April through the end of May and the second running from early October through early November. In between, Roger Daltrey has a set of concerts in the United Kingdom scheduled in June and July.

Tickets for The Who Hits Back! tour are on sale this week, with general public tickets on sale beginning Friday, February 11. There are numerous presales set throughout the week, with American Express-related presale already underway as of Monday morning. The Who Fan Club members have a presale beginning Wednesday, February 9, while Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales are taking place beginning Thursday. Venue presales are also likely, so those interested should keep an eye on their emails if they are on a mailing list for any of the stops.

The full list of The Who tour dates and links to buy tickets to The Who Hits Back! tour are available below.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates 2022

April 22 – Hard Rock Live | Hollywood, FL

April 24 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

April 27 – Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 – Moody Center ATX | Austin, TX

May 5 – American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

May 8 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, TX

May 10 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, TX

May 13 – FedEx Forum | Memphis, TN

May 15 – TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

May 18 – TD Garden | Boston, MA

May 20 – Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

May 23 – Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.

May 26 – Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY

May 28 – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts | Bethel, NY

Oct 2 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

Oct 4 – Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

Oct 7 – UBS Arena | Elmont, NY

Oct 9 – Schottenstein Center | Columbus, OH

Oct 12 – United Center | Chicago, IL

Oct 14 – Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 – Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Oct 20 – Moda Center | Portland, OR

Oct 22 – Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

Oct 26 – Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 – Honda Center | Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 – Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 – Dolby Live | Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 – Dolby Live | Las Vegas, NV