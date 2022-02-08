Nine Inch Nails Announce Tour Dates; First Run Since 2018

Nine Inch Nails have announced plans for a limited tour in 2022, their first such run since 2018. The group, which already had a...

Nine Inch Nails have announced plans for a limited tour in 2022, their first such run since 2018. The group, which already had a trio of festival performances booked for the year, added nine additional performances to its calendar, culminating in a special hometown performance on September 24.

The band, headed by Trent Reznor, had been scheduled to tour in 2020 before the pandemic wiped those plans clean. It played some shows at festivals in 2021, but pulled the plug in August when case numbers began looking bad again for the remainder of the year.

Tickets for Nine Inch Nails tour dates in 2022 are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, February 11. An artist presale was launched on Tuesday, February 8. There will likely be other venue and promoter related presales throughout the week prior to the general ticket sale as well.

Initially, the group only announced its closing show, which is scheduled for September 24 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – close to the group’s home base of Cleveland. For that event, which the band billed as an “Exclusive, One Night Only Event,” the group will be joined by Ministry and Nitzer Ebb.

Cleveland 2022

September 24th | Blossom Music Center

With special guests @WeAreMinistry & @Nitzer_Ebb

Exclusive, One Night Only Event

Tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 11 at 10am local time. https://t.co/RJzQvxgbNE pic.twitter.com/DZaS4a8iV4 — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) February 7, 2022

Following that announcement, the remaining shows were announced. In the spring, two performances are sandwiched around NIN’s appearance at Shaky Knees Festival – one on April 28 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina and the other on May 1 at First Bank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. The larger run in September begins with two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on September 2 and 3. On September 7, the group plays at Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, with Hayden Homes Amphitheatre in Bend two days later. On September 11, NIN performs at the Greek Theatre in Berkley, California, followed on September 15by a show at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. The closing show in Cleveland comes in the wake of NIN participating in Primavera Sound LA. The group also performs in June at Hellfest in France.

Nine Inch Nails will be playing a limited number of shows in the US this spring and fall. Tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 11 at 10am local time. https://t.co/aNSoYAcLBh Special guests to be announced for shows aside from Cleveland at a later date.#NINONTOUR pic.twitter.com/YjK24kQ7Ds — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) February 7, 2022

As noted in the announcement, the support for NIN besides the closing show will be announced later.

Nine Inch Nails 2022 Tour Dates

April 28 – Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

April 30 – Shaky Knees Festival | Atlanta, GA

May 1 – Firstbank Amphitheater | Franklin, TN

June 24 – Hellfest | Clisson, France

September 2 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

September 3 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

September 7 – Edgefield | Troutdale, OR

September 9 – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre | Bend, OR

September 11 – Greek Theatre | Berkley, CA

September 16-18 – Primavera Sound LA | Los Angeles, CA

September 24 – Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH