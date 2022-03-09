Alanis Morissette to Tour in Celebration of Landmark Album Anniversary

Alanis Morissette will be out on the road this year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the landmark Jagged Little Pill album. Alanis Morissette tour...

Alanis Morissette will be out on the road this year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the landmark Jagged Little Pill album. Alanis Morissette tour dates will feature runs in both North America and in Europe, with Garbage joining in support.

yesssssssss! the Jagged Little Pill celebrations continue this July + August with a bunch of shows around the US + Canada with @Garbage 💕💕💕🙌🏼🙌🏼🎤 https://t.co/fcq85Rgl4Q pic.twitter.com/Z136n106kO — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) March 8, 2022

The Alanis Morissette tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill gets underway on June 9 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Overseas dates continue through back-to-back performance at The O2 in London on June 28 and 29, with stops including Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, and Manchester in between. North American dates commence on July 10 at Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada, continuing through an August 6 show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Other dates along the way include Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Milwaukee, and St. Paul.

Tickets for Alanis Morissette tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, March 11. Prior to that, there are presales throughout the week, beginning on Wednesday, March 9. Citi cardmembers have access beginning on Wednesday, while American Express cardmembers have access to special Front of the Line presale tickets for dates in Morissette’s home country of Canada on Wednesday.

Alanis Morissette Tour Dates – 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill

North American Tour Dates:

July 10 – Ottawa – “Ottawa Bluesfest”

*July 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre

July 13 – London, Ontario – “Rock the Park Fest”

*July 17 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

*July 19 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

**July 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

*July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

*July 24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

*July 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

*July 28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

*July 31 – Vancouver, BC- Rogers Arena

*Aug 2 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

*Aug 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

***Aug 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Garbage appearing

**Special guest to be announced June 25

*** Special guest to be announced June 3

European Tour Dates:

*June 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

*June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

*June 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

*June 16 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

*June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

*June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

*June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena

*June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

*June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

*June 28 – London, UK – The 02

*June 29 – London, UK – The 02

*Beth Orton appearing