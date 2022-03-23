Amy Schumer Announces The Whore Tour Dates Beginning August
Comedian Amy Schumer has announced her first major tour in more than four years, bringing The Whore Tour across North America beginning in August. The tour is currently scheduled for 32 nights, though ample gaps in the routing could see more dates added.
Schumer made a name for herself as a fearless standup, parlaying that into a Comedy Central show – Inside Amy Schumer. From there, she branched out into film, writing and starring in the Judd Apatow-directed Trainwreck in 2015 and several movies since. During the pandemic, Schumer released several episodes of a new show – Amy Schumer Learns to Cook – on Food Network. The news of her standup tour coincides with the release of a Hulu original series co-starring Schumer and Michael Cera, Life and Beth.
Tickets for Schumer’s tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 25. Presales for the dates began on Wednesday, March 23, with fans able to sign up for access via Schumer’s website.
Amy Schumer’s Whore Tour kicks off on August 5 at the Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, and runs through a November 20 show at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego, California. Along the way, stops for the comic include The Wilbur in Boston, two nights at Denver’s Paramount Theatre, Hulu Theatre at MSG in New York, Moody Center in Austin Texas, and The Chicago Theatre.
Ticket links and the full tour schedule are available below:
Amy Schumer The Whore Tour Dates
Friday, August 5 – Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater
Saturday, August 6 – Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Saturday, August 13 – Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield
Sunday, August 14 – Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
Thursday August 18 – Boston, MA | The Wilbur
Friday, August 19 – Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods
Thursday, August 25 – Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater
Friday, August 26 – Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium
Saturday, August 27 – Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Sunday, August 28 – Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 3 – Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent
Thursday, September 8 – Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Friday, September 9 – Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando
Saturday, September 10 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sunday, September 11 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Thursday, September 15 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Friday, September 16- New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 24 – Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
Wednesday, September 28 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Thursday, September 29 – Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre
Thursday, October 7 – Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday, October 8 – Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center
Thursday, October 20 – New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater
Friday, October 21 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Saturday, October 22 – Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater
Sunday, October 23 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie
Friday, October 28 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday, October 29 – Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel
Thursday, November 10 – Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater
Friday, November 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
Saturday, November 12 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre
Sunday, November 20 – San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
