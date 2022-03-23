Amy Schumer Announces The Whore Tour Dates Beginning August

Comedian Amy Schumer has announced her first major tour in more than four years, bringing The Whore Tour across North America beginning in August....

Excited to be back! Get tickets this Wednesday 10AM local with the pre-sale code AMY before the general on sale Friday. https://t.co/6Fhfg7OVxD pic.twitter.com/uhQC3YRzMj — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 22, 2022

Schumer made a name for herself as a fearless standup, parlaying that into a Comedy Central show – Inside Amy Schumer. From there, she branched out into film, writing and starring in the Judd Apatow-directed Trainwreck in 2015 and several movies since. During the pandemic, Schumer released several episodes of a new show – Amy Schumer Learns to Cook – on Food Network. The news of her standup tour coincides with the release of a Hulu original series co-starring Schumer and Michael Cera, Life and Beth.

Tickets for Schumer’s tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 25. Presales for the dates began on Wednesday, March 23, with fans able to sign up for access via Schumer’s website.

Amy Schumer’s Whore Tour kicks off on August 5 at the Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, and runs through a November 20 show at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego, California. Along the way, stops for the comic include The Wilbur in Boston, two nights at Denver’s Paramount Theatre, Hulu Theatre at MSG in New York, Moody Center in Austin Texas, and The Chicago Theatre.

Ticket links and the full tour schedule are available below:

Amy Schumer The Whore Tour Dates

Friday, August 5 – Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater

Saturday, August 6 – Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Saturday, August 13 – Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield

Sunday, August 14 – Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Thursday August 18 – Boston, MA | The Wilbur

Friday, August 19 – Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods

Thursday, August 25 – Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater

Friday, August 26 – Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium

Saturday, August 27 – Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Sunday, August 28 – Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 3 – Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thursday, September 8 – Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Friday, September 9 – Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando

Saturday, September 10 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sunday, September 11 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday, September 15 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, September 16- New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 24 – Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Wednesday, September 28 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Thursday, September 29 – Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

Thursday, October 7 – Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 8 – Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center

Thursday, October 20 – New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater

Friday, October 21 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Saturday, October 22 – Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater

Sunday, October 23 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

Friday, October 28 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, October 29 – Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

Thursday, November 10 – Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater

Friday, November 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

Saturday, November 12 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

Sunday, November 20 – San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay