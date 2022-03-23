Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour Extended Through the Summer

Dierks Bentley has announced another extension of his Beers on Me tour, plotting dates through the summer of 2022 with support from guests including...

Dierks Bentley has announced another extension of his Beers on Me tour, plotting dates through the summer of 2022 with support from guests including Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. The extension will bring what the Fresno Bee called an “all-night sing-along party” to 31 cities between June and September.

Tickets for newly announced Beers on Me tour dates are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 25. Presales began already this week, including a special one for Verizon Up members that began Tuesday – one of the first activations of the new partnership between Live Nation and the telecommunications giant. Members of Dierks Bentley’s fan club also had access to a presale beginning Tuesday, with others for promoter and venue groups available this week.

“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” said Bentley. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet…and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour…now just counting the days ’til June!”

The new dates were announced fresh on the heels of the completion of an early spring run of Beers on Me tour dates from Bentley, who will be off between now and the May 27 launch of the summer run at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Minnesota. Dates run through June, July, and August before wrapping with back-to-back concerts in Billings and Missoula, Montana on September 10th and 11th. In between, stops for Dierks Bentley and Co. include Legends Day at the Indianapolis 500, Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York, Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Ticket links and full tour details are available below:

Dierks Bentley Beers on Me Tour Summer 2022 Dates

5/27/22 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino*

5/28/22 Indianapolis, IN – Legends Day – Indy 500*

6/03/22 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

6/04/22 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre**

6/10/22 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

6/11/22 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

6/23/22 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/24/22 Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

6/25/22 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

7/08/22 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/09/22 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/14/22 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

7/15/22 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/16/22 Belmont, OH – Blame My Roots Fest*

7/23/22 Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days*

7/28/22 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

7/29/22 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7/30/22 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/04/22 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP***

8/05/22 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/06/22 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena***

8/13/22 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/14/22 Atlantic City, NJ – TidalWave Festival*

8/18/22 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

8/19/22 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/20/22 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/26/22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena****

8/27/22 Mill Spring, NC – A Night in the Country East*

8/28/22 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

9/10/22 Billings, MT – MetraPark****

9/11/22 Missoula, MT – Adams Center****

*Festival Headliner

**Ashley McBryde & TBD Support

***Travis Denning & TBD Support

****TBD Support