Verizon, Live Nation Announce 5G Coverage and Ticket Presale Linkup

Verizon and Live Nation Entertainment announced a new partnership program Monday, bringing 5G technology to concert venues while setting aside blocks of tickets for...

Verizon and Live Nation Entertainment announced a new partnership program Monday, bringing 5G technology to concert venues while setting aside blocks of tickets for presales open to Verizon customers. The deal will equip several Live Nation venues, while opening a “first access” presale program for more than 100 million Verizon users.

“The partnership we’re announcing today is a continuation and deepening of Verizon’s long-standing relationship with Live Nation,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO Verizon. “Predicated on technology and our massive consumer base, this partnership will elevate the ecosystem of music – how fans engage, how artists produce and perform, and how venues deliver enhanced in-person experiences and scale them digitally.”

“Verizon has always been a great partner and we’re excited to build something together by integrating their 5G technology into many of our venues,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “With more connectivity than ever, we look forward to seeing what artists and fans create and share as they enjoy live shows together.”

According to the release announcing the deal, venues that will be outfitted with the latest generation 5G coverage include The Wiltern in Los Angeles, The Fillmore in Miami and Silver Spring, and House of Blues locations in Anaheim, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Diego. New York’s Irving Plaza will be the deal’s centerpiece, renovated and renamed as Irving Plaza Powered by Verizon 5G. The deal will also include providing access to Verizon users for a new +play streaming platform launching later this year, exclusive to Verizon customers.

The presale program between the two companies joins several other high-profile set-asides for clients of specific companies. American Express, Chase, and Citi have frequent restricted presales for their customers, generated by the holdback of tickets from the general public availability. A recently released audit of one venue in Hawaii found that as much as 93 percent of tickets for shows can be held back for industry insiders and other presale options for partners such as Verison. The “First Access” program was launched with a Verizon-specific presale for the recent After Hours Til’ Dawn tour from The Weeknd, with presales for Imagine Dragons, Dierks Bentley, Rosalia and others to come.

The full release from Verizon announcing the program is included below: