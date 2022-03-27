Daddy Yankee Announces Retirement, Plans Final Tour Dates

After three decades in the music business, reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has announced plans to retire, but not before one more tour. The singer...

After three decades in the music business, reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has announced plans to retire, but not before one more tour. The singer released a new album – Legendaddy – and will be touring for much of the second half of 2022 across the U.S. and Latin America.

Daddy Yankee informed fans of his retirement plans and tour dates with a video posted to YouTube last week:

Legendaddy is Daddy Yankees first album in a decade, which he promised will “give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

Daddy Yankee’s farewell tour – titled La Ultima Vuelta – kicks off on August 10 with a show at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It winds through the U.S. and Canada through the middle of September, wrapping on September 20 with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York. Other stops along the way include The Forum in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, FTX Arena in Miami, Bell Centre in Montreal, and American Airlines Center in Dallas. Following that, he heads south for dates beginning on September 29 in Santiago, Chile. From there, he will play in Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Panama, before wrapping with three shows in Mexico.

Tickets for the Daddy Yankee tour dates in the U.S. and Canada are on sale to the general public beginning on Wednesday, May 30. There have also been presales open, with demand showing to be very high before this weekend. Ticket Prices for Daddy Yankee have subsequently been high on ticket resale website, but also on primary websites like Ticketmaster and AXS, who have taken advantage of the high demand to put platinum priced tickets to the forefront even before the general public sale. Ticket prices for Daddy Yankee at Madison Square Garden, for example, are showing a low end of over $800 per-ticket (after fees) for the “official platinum” options currently showing before the general sale.

The full tour schedule and ticket links for Daddy Yankee dates in 2022 are available below.

Daddy Yankee La Ultima Vuelta World Tour Dates

United States & Canada

Aug. 10 – Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

Aug. 12 – SAP Center | San Jose, California

Aug. 13 – L.A. Forum | Inglewood, California

Aug. 18 – Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Aug. 19 – Toyota Arena | Ontario, California

Aug. 20 – T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Aug. 26 – Amway Center | Orlando, Florida

Aug. 27 – FTX Arena | Miami, Florida

Aug. 28 – Hertz Arena | Estero, Florida

Sept. 1 – Agganis Arena | Boston, Massachusetts

Sept. 2 – Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, Connecticut

Sept. 4 – Allstate Arena | Rosemont, Illinois

Sept. 7 – Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.

Sept. 10 – Bell Centre | Montreal, Canada

Sept. 16 – Payne Arena | Hidalgo, Texas

Sept. 18 – American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

Sept. 20 – Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Mexico & South America

Sept. 29 – Santiago, Chile

Oct. 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct. 4 – Guayaquil, Ecuador

Oct. 5 – Quito, Ecuador

Oct. 7 – Cali, Colombia

Oct. 8 – Bogotá, Colombia

Oct. 14 – Barranquilla, Colombia

Oct. 14 – Medellín, Colombia

Oct. 18 – Lima, Peru

Oct. 22 – San José, Costa Rica

Nov. 3 – Guatemala City, Guatemala

Nov. 5 – San Salvador, El Salvador

Nov. 8 – San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Nov. 9 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Nov. 12 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Nov. 19 – Panama City, Panama

Nov. 24 – Monterrey, Mexico

Nov. 26 – Guadalajara, Mexico

Dec. 02 – Mexico City, Mexico