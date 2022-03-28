Imagine Dragons Add Summer Dates to Mercury World Tour

Imagine Dragons announced a run of U.S. shows for the summer of 2022, extending their Mercury World Tour into August and September after previously...

Imagine Dragons announced a run of U.S. shows for the summer of 2022, extending their Mercury World Tour into August and September after previously scheduled shows in Canada and Europe/UK that begin in April. The shows follow an earlier run of U.S. shows that just completed in March.

The newly scheduled Imagine Dragons tour dates begin in August with a stop at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah. They run through until a September 15 performance at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. In between, the band has plans for shows at Jiffy Lube Live in Virginia, Boston’s Fenway Park, Dick’s Sporting goods Park in Colorado, and a hometown show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the new Imagine Dragons dates are on sale this week, available to then general public beginning Friday, April 1. There is a presale open to Verizon Up members through a new partnership between promoter Live Nation and the cellular carrier that opens Monday. Other presale opportunities are likely throughout the week.

The full touring plans and links to ticket purchase options for Imagine Dragons concerts are included below:

Imagine Dragons Mercury World Tour Dates

Previously Announced Canada & Europe/EU Dates

Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre +

Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +

Apr 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome +

Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre +

Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre +

Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre +

Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens +

Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron +

Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron +

May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

June 5 – Prague, CR | Letanany Airport

June 6 – Prague, CR | Letanany Airport

June 9 – Bern, SWI | Stadion Wankdorf

June 11 – Milan, IT | I-Days

June 14 – Hanover, GER | Expo Plaza

June 16 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX | Rockhal Open Air

June 16 – Milton Keynes, UK | Stadium MK

June 19 – Landgraaf, NED | Pinkpop

June 23 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel Stadion

June 25 – Odense, DEN | Tinderbox

June 27 – Koengen, NOR | Bergenhaus Fortress

June 29 – Gdynia, POL | Open’er Festival

July 1 – Stockholm, SWE | Lollapalooza

July 2 – Werchter, BEL | Rock Werchter

July 5 – Berlin, GER | Waldbuhne

July 7 – Madrid, ESP | Mad Cool Festival

July 9 – Lisbon, POR | NOS Alive

July 11 – Santiago de Compostela, ESP | Monte de Gozo

July 14 – Monchelengladbach, GER | Sparkassen Park

Newly Announced U.S. Dates

Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium* ^!

Aug 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre* ^!

Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center* ^!

Aug 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium* ^!

Aug 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live* ^!

Aug 16 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion* ^!

Aug 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* ^!

Aug 20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park* ^!

Aug 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre* ^!

Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre* ^!

Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago,

IL* ^!

Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center* ^!

Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre* ^!

Sep 01 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion* ^!

Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*!

Sep 05 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park* ^!

Sep 08 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre* ^!

Sep 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium* ^!

Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* ^!

Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium* ^!

+With support from AVIV

^With support from Maclemore=

! With support from Kings Elliot