Incubus Plots Tour with Guests Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls

Get ready to drift along the rhythm and the energy of Incubus while treating yourself with the touch of sun and breeze as the Californian band set a summer 2022 tour including Atlanta, Camden, Chicago, Austin, Irvine, and many more. Starting from West Palm Beach, Florida on July 24, the concert tour visits 27 cities and wraps up in Bend, Oregon on the 3rd of September. Known for their dynamic touring habits, Incubus will be accompanied by guests Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls on the run.

Tickets go on general sale March 18 at 10 a.m local time for each venue.

Incubus announced the latest tour dates with a sunny post on their Twitter and Instagram accounts: “Summer time! Can’t wait to see you and your city with Sublime With Rome and The Aqua Dolls.” The band also performs on several stages in cities such as Tampa, Memphis, Oklahoma City and Las Vegas throughout March 2022.

Summerrrrrr timeeee!!! Can’t wait to see you and your city with @SublimeWithRome and @theaquadolls pic.twitter.com/ABQ1YBkYeD — Incubus (@IncubusBand) March 14, 2022

Last year in 2021, the multi-platinum selling rock band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Morning View, which entered the music charts at number two in 2001, and brought worldwide fame to the band, leading them to be a headliner. They have published eight studio albums so far apart from numerous singles and EPs. The frontman Brandon Boyd released his solo album Echoes & Cocoons early this month.

Incubus’ Summer 2022 Tour Dates



Sunday, July 24 – West Palm Beach – FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Wednesday, July 27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Friday, July 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 – Doswell, VA – AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sunday, July 31 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Aug 02 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Friday, Aug 05 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, Aug 07 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, Aug 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, Aug 12 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug 13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Sunday, Aug 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Tuesday, Aug 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP**

Wednesday, Aug 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Aug 19 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, Aug 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday Aug 28 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, Sept 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater