Live Nation Brings Back Summer Lawn Pass at 30 Venues

Live Nation Entertainment announced that it would be making Lawn Pass access available for the busy 2022 summer concert season. The passes grant access...

Live Nation Entertainment announced that it would be making Lawn Pass access available for the busy 2022 summer concert season. The passes grant access to the lawn at certain Live Nation Amphitheaters for the full season, including “select sold out shows.”

A Lawn Pass costs $199 plus fees per person, per venue, and numbers are limited at each of the 30 venues. They are available for purchase at 30 venues (listed below) at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday, March 2. Lawn Pass purchases can be made by visiting LawnPass.LiveNation.com and selecting your prefered venue using the dropdown menu. Each purchaser will receive a personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket for each eligilble show. Passes also come with fast lane entry, which grants quicker access to the general admission lawn area.

It is noted in the Lawn Pass FAQs that certain restrictions exist – only the person named on the lawn pass can access shows, and ID checks may be done by venue staff. The passes are non-transferable and non-refundable, and there is a possibility that certain shows will be excluded from access. At minimum, any multi-day festivals are excluded, as are any events that are not booked or promoted by Live Nation. Specific exclusions are listed on the Lawn Pass site, with the possibility of additions as the schedule fills out. For example, Ohio’s Blossom Music Center Lawn Pass doesn’t get you in to Big Time Rush or Nine Inch Nails shows there, with Morgan Wallen, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Steely Dan and other shows blacked out at certain venues.

Lawn Pass Participating Venues

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) – Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)