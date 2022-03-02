The Offspring Announce Let The Bad Times Roll Tour Dates

The Offspring announced tour dates for the spring of 2022 this week, plotting 18 dates on the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour with...

The Offspring announced tour dates for the spring of 2022 this week, plotting 18 dates on the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour with Radkey and Blame My Youth. The Offspring tour dates begin in April and cover stops across the U.S.

Tickets for The Offspring Let the Bad Times Roll tour dates go on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 4. Prior to that, presale opportunities exist for various affinity groups – check venue websites and social media for passwords if you’re not on their mailing lists already.

Launching on Tuesdasy, April 26 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, California, the tour will see four dates that month and then another 12 in May before it wraps at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 22. The month-long whirlwind also has performances in Denver, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, and Chicago along the way.

Let the Bad Times Roll brings the band to the road in support of their album of the same name, released in April 2021.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” says singer and songwriter Dexter Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

The OFFSPRING LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR DATES

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre^

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center^

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium^

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom^

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center^

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place^

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle^

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD | Pier Six Pavilion^

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ | Stone Pony Summer Stage^

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA | House of Blues^Tue May 17 – New York, NY | Pier 17^

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI | The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth