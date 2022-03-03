Live Nation, OVG, Others Cut Russia Plans in Wake of Ukraine Invasion

Live entertainment operators are cancelling events and cutting ties with Russia in the wake of the countries invasion of the Ukraine, as public opinion...

Live entertainment operators are cancelling events and cutting ties with Russia in the wake of the countries invasion of the Ukraine, as public opinion has swelled in opposition to the action. Live Nation announced this week it has plans to cease all business activity in the country, following a similar announcement over the weekend by Oak View Group. Several performers have also cancelled planned shows in Russia scheduled for this year.

“Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” reads a statement from the company reported by NPR. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

Oak View Group announced its plans to cut ties over the weekend, paired with the lighting of Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena – owned and operated by the company – in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukranian flag.

“In light of the tragic conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, Oak View Group has pledged to not do business in or with Russia, nor will we serve Russian brands in any of our venues on a global basis, effective immediately,” read the statement sent out Sunday afternoon by OVG’s Blair Kahora Cardinal. “We stand with the people of Ukraine, we condemn the actions of Russia, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can.”

Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, AJR, and other performers have cancelled upcoming shows in Moscow and other parts of Russia as well. Those who did were quick to point out that they had no intention to punish the Russian citizens impacted by their cancelled shows, but rather to send a message to the leadership of that country by withdrawing.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” explained Green Day via an Instagram Story posted Sunday. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”