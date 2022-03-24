Rob Zombie, Mudvayne Plan Freaks on Parade Tour Dates
There will be Freaks on Parade in 2022, as Rob Zombie and Mudvayne announced a 21-date tour launching in July. The tour will feature Static-X and Powerman 5000 in support across all dates.
🔥ATTENTION 🔥 Presale for FREAKS ON PARADE tickets and VIP packages are available now! ☠️ Use code: FREAKS 💀💀💀💀 Don’t miss out on the tour of the summer! #freaksonparadetour #robzombie #mudvayne #staticx #powerman5000 #tonightwegonnapartylikeits1999 pic.twitter.com/kR9a3oFiGL
— Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) March 22, 2022
Tickets for the Freaks on Parade tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 25. Presales are already underway for the tour, with the code FREAKS, according to Zombie’s announcement on Twitter.
Tour dates for Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 kick off on July 20th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights. The trek continues through the summer, making stops across the U.S. in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21st.
Links to ticket marketplaces and the full schedule are available below:
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Freaks on Parade Tour Dates
Wed Jul 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Thu Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Centre
Sat Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 29 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sat Jul 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts
Tue Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Aug 03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 06 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater*
Wed Aug 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Aug 14 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sun Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
