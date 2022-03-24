Rob Zombie, Mudvayne Plan Freaks on Parade Tour Dates

There will be Freaks on Parade in 2022, as Rob Zombie and Mudvayne announced a 21-date tour launching in July. The tour will feature...

There will be Freaks on Parade in 2022, as Rob Zombie and Mudvayne announced a 21-date tour launching in July. The tour will feature Static-X and Powerman 5000 in support across all dates.

Tickets for the Freaks on Parade tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 25. Presales are already underway for the tour, with the code FREAKS, according to Zombie’s announcement on Twitter.

Tour dates for Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 kick off on July 20th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights. The trek continues through the summer, making stops across the U.S. in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21st.

Tour dates for Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000:

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Freaks on Parade Tour Dates

Wed Jul 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Thu Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Centre

Sat Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 29 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts

Tue Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Aug 03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater*

Wed Aug 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Aug 14 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion