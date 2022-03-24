Capital One Entertainment Launches with Vivid Seats Partnership

Capital One announced the launch of an event ticket portal for eligible card holders, powered by tickets available through Vivid Seats‘ ticket resale exchange....

Capital One announced the launch of an event ticket portal for eligible card holders, powered by tickets available through Vivid Seats‘ ticket resale exchange. The deal expands upon an already existing arrangement between the Chicago-based ticket resale marketplace (NASDAQ: SEAT) and the bank, which offers a cash back bonus to its “Savor” and “SavorOne” cardholders when they use those cards at VividSeats.com.

The Capital One Entertainment portal is branded as offering “unforgettable experiences across music, sports, dining, and more” on the credit card provider’s website. It allows cardholders to purchase tickets to events through the branded portal, paying with points on their account, or the card (if they do not have enough points to cover the full charge). The portal is closed to non-cardholders, but it reportedly allows access to more than 500,000 events, which means it likely has more or less complete access to tickets and events also available through VividSeats.com.

“Now more than ever, our customers are craving special experiences with loved ones,” says Monica Weaver, Head of Branded Card Partnerships and Experiences at Capital One in a release announcing the platform. “At Capital One, we want to make it even easier for them to do so with a digital-first ticketing platform that unlocks exclusive access to unforgettable events throughout the year.”

So, what exactly does this mean? Sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams at live events like NCAA’s Men’s Final Four and Women’s Final Four, Capital One Orange Bowl and the College Football National Championship Game. Foodies can sample some of the culinary world’s finest offerings at events hosted by partners like James Beard Foundation, the MICHELIN Guide, South Beach Wine & Food Festival and New York City Wine and Food Festival. And, music lovers can hear their favorite artists first-hand at events like iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, iHeartCountry Festival and iHeartRadio ALTerEgo. The platform also gives rewards cardholders exclusive access to a collection of premium packages and onsite perks at these events, including VIP seats, access passes to special events, event merchandise and take-home gifts.

The event portal was opened on March 24, and is available to cardholders through the Capital One mobile app, website, and the specific Capital One Entertainment website at http://www.capitalone.com/entertainment.